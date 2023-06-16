Father’s Day 2023 will be observed on June 18. It is celebrated every year on the third Sunday of June. Father's Day is a special occasion that serves as a heartfelt tribute to the invaluable role fathers play in our lives. This day allows us to honour and appreciate the love, guidance, and support they provide. Father's Day is a special day dedicated to honouring and celebrating fathers and father figures. It is celebrated on different dates worldwide but is typically observed on the third Sunday of June in many countries, including the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and India. As you observe Father’s Day 2023, we at LatestLY have bought together DIY greeting card ideas to make your dad feel special on this day.

Handprint Card

Trace your or your child's hand on a piece of coloured paper. Cut it out and attach it to the front of the card. Write a heartfelt message inside the handprint, such as 'Dad, you hold our hearts in your hands. Happy Father's Day!' Decorate the card with additional drawings or stickers. Father's Day 2023 Celebration Ideas: Unique Ways To Pamper Your Dad.

Toolbox Card

Cut out the shape of a toolbox from coloured cardstock or construction paper. Decorate the toolbox with drawings of tools or write words like 'Dad's Toolbox' on the front. Inside the card, write messages like 'You're the best tool for every job, Dad!' or 'Thanks for always fixing everything'.

Tie-Shaped Card

Cut out a tie shape from patterned or solid-coloured paper. Decorate the tie with patterns or drawings. Attach the tie to the front of the card and write a message such as 'You're the best-dressed dad around! Happy Father's Day!' inside the card.

Photo Collage Card

Collect several favourite photos of you and your father. Arrange them in a collage on the front of the card. You can arrange them in the shape of a heart, a star, or any other creative design. Write a heartfelt message inside, expressing your love and appreciation.

Puzzle Piece Card

Cut a large heart shape or another meaningful shape from cardstock. Cut the shape into puzzle-like pieces. Decorate each piece with drawings, colours, or messages. Assemble the pieces inside an envelope and attach it to the card. Your father can solve the puzzle to reveal a special message or image.

Messages to Write in Father's Day 2023 Greeting Cards

1. Dad, There Are So Many Memories With You That I Treasure. I’m Reminded of All of Them This Father’s Day.

2. Your Support for Me Has Never Wavered. Not Once. Not Ever. Happy Father’s Day.

3. You Walked Me to Prom. You Walked Me at Graduation. You Walked Me Down the Aisle. Thank You for Being by My Side During All the Biggest Moments of My Life. Happy Father’s Day.

4. I’m So Lucky To Have You As My Father. I’m Sure No One Else Would Have Put Up With Me This Long. Happy Father’s Day!

5. We’ve Had the Best Fun, the Best Disasters, the Best Recoveries, the Best Life Together. Thanks for Being the BEST, Dad!

Personalize the cards with heartfelt messages and expressions of love and gratitude. These DIY greeting cards will make Father's Day extra special and show your father how much you care.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2023 11:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).