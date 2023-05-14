Fathers, have a day too! Yes, you've heard it right. Mother's Day is widely known and celebrated across the world, but very little is known about Father's Day. Father's Day is celebrated every year to commemorate the lifelong efforts taken by our fathers to provide us with the life we've lived. Having a father or a father figure gives a solid foundation to one's life. Mother's Day 2023 Date in India: When Is Mother's Day? Know the History, Importance and Significance of Special Day for Mothers.

Father's Day 2023 Date

Every year, this special day falls on the third Sunday of June. This year Father's Day will be celebrated on 18th June 2023 in India. The date may differ for different countries.

Importance And Significance of Father's Day

Father's Day is celebrated to show respect to our biological fathers as well as all the father figures in our life. In modern times, Father's Day is gaining momentum as the day to remember all the good memories we've shared with our fathers and to honour him for all that he has done for us. Fathers can be strict, and sometimes it can get difficult to express our love towards them but let that not stop us from acknowledging his lifelong sacrifices.

Father's Day Celebration Ideas

Begin the day by getting some fresh flowers for your dad and wishing him Happy Father's Day. Cook a nice dinner for him after he comes home from work. And bake his favourite cake for dessert. Make a DIY greeting card for him to give a personal touch to this unique day. Wallpapers, Messages, Greetings & Quotes To Share With Your Beloved Dad.

Lastly, the most important thing you can give your father is your TIME! Spend as much time as you can with him, which will indeed make him feel special and valued.

