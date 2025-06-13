On June 15, 2025, sending your dad heartfelt fatherhood quotes on Father’s Day is an excellent way to greet him and make him feel special. Father's Day is about showing your dad how much he means to you. Today, you can give him any gift, like electronic gadgets, take him out shopping, or go for lunch with him. Apart from this, do you know what will make your dad happier on Father's Day? When you send some powerful words to him, it will surely leave the most profound impact on him. So here in this article, we have curated all the meaningful, heart-touching quotes and messages for you that you can share with him on Father's Day 2025. Father’s Day 2025 Gift Ideas: From Traditional Kurta to Thoughtful Gift Hampers, 5 Things To Present to Your Desi Dad.

Moreover, sending your dad all of those quotes about fatherhood will capture the essence of his love, sacrifices, wisdom, and strength in the most touching and relatable way. Not only that, but these fatherhood quotes will also remind him of the incredible role he has been playing for an extended period to give you the food, the shelter and the safe space. Father’s Day 2025 Songs’ Playlist: From ‘Papa Kehte Hain’ to ‘Papa Mere Papa,’ Bollywood Hindi Songs Dedicated to Dads To Celebrate Fatherhood.

Father's Day Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: “A Father Is Someone You Look Up to No Matter How Tall You Grow.” Unknown

Father's Day Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: “No Man I Ever Met Was My Father’s Equal, and I Never Loved Any Other Man As Much.” Hedy Lamarr

Father's Day Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: “The Key to Being a Good Dad … Well Sometimes Things Work Out Just the Way You Want. Sometimes They Don’t. But You Gotta Hang In There, Because When All Is Said and Done, 90 Percent of Being a Dad Is Just Showing Up.” Jay Pritchett, Modern Family

Father's Day Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: “My Father Has Been My Teacher, My Supporter and My Critic, but Mostly It Is His Example of a Life Well-Lived and a Service Freely Given That I Most Wanted To Emulate.” Princess Anne

Father's Day Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: “I Love My Father As the Stars—He’s a Bright Shining Example and a Happy Twinkling in My Heart.” Terri Guillemets

Father's Day Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: “I Believe That What We Become Depends on What Our Fathers Teach Us at Odd Moments, When They Aren’t Trying To Teach Us. We Are Formed by Little Scraps of Wisdom.” Umberto Eco

Father's Day Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: “A Father Is the One Friend Upon Whom We Can Always Rely.” Emile Gaboriau

Everyone's dad is a special guardian, protector, friend, and hero in their life. It doesn't matter whether you stay too far from or close to him. Sending thoughtful quotes can instantly brighten his day and make him feel proud and appreciated. So this year, on Father's Day special, let your dad know that his role as a father will always be honoured and celebrated.

