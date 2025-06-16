Amid ongoing speculation surrounding Justin Bieber's mental health and well-being, the pop star was involved in yet another tense exchange with the paparazzi outside Soho House in Malibu, California. In viral videos, the "Baby" hitmaker can be seen lashing out at photographers for filming him at the beach, demanding space in a heated encounter. Following this outburst, Bieber faced fresh trolling online for what many called his “rude” behaviour. However, he has now indirectly addressed the incident, defending his actions through a series of posts on social media. ‘You Only Care About Money’: Justin Bieber Lashes Out at Paparazzi After Being Hounded During Coffee Outing with Friends Ahead of Coachella 2025 (Watch Video).

Justin Bieber’s Recent Showdown With Paparazzi

In a recent video going viral on the internet, Justin Bieber could be seen confronting the paparazzi. JB told the shutterbugs, "I am a dad. I am a husband. You're not getting it. It's not clocking to you. I'm a human being standing around my car at the beach. You know what I'm saying?" Reacting to his previous viral incident of public outburst, "the 31-year-old singer said, "Are you gonna take this video out of context and say I'm mad. Idont know who the f**k is paying you to provoke me, but Im not the f**king one. Stop provoking me."

Justin Bieber’s Latest Encounter With Paps

"I'm a real dad, real husband, a real man. Don't do this to me, okay?" Justin begged. The singer, visibly distressed by the constant invasion of his privacy, told the paps, "Clearly you are here for an alternate agenda. Who would you wanna be here to promote like? This isn't love. This is weird, bro." JB's security then stepped in and asked the photographers to leave. While many defended Justin, expressing their concern about the psychological impact of the constant encounters, few went on to bash the singer.

Justin Bieber Reacts to Trolls After Ugly Encounter With Paps

The video of Justin Bieber's heated argument with paparazzi has gone viral, with netizens sharing their reactions to it. Amid this, the "Yummy" singer dropped a series of posts on his Instagram, seemingly defending himself from the online chatter. A post shared on Monday (June 16) showed him wearing a T-shirt with the text "Where is the romance?" and another picture of a close-up selfie showing him wearing some weird goggles. He captioned the post with a middle finger for reasons unknown.

Justin Bieber Claps Back at Trolls in Crytpic Instagram Posts

Another Post Shared by Justin Bieber

Another post he shared today featured screenshots of his conversation with a friend who expressed his unhappiness after he lashed out at him. In the ss, Justin wrote, "I will never suppress my emotions for a person. Conflict is a part of a relationship. If you don't like my ager, you don't like me. My anger is a response to the pain Ive been through. Asking a traumatised person to not be traumatised is simply mean." In another ss, JB straight away cut ties with the unnamed friend and wrote, "This friendship is officially over. I will never accept a man calling my anger lashing out."

Justin Bieber Cuts Ties With a Friend

Justin Bieber’s Bizarre Father’s Day 2025 Post

Amid the recent troubling incidents, Justin Bieber made it clear that no one messes with him or his family anymore with a blunt post on Father's Day 2025 on Sunday, June 15. Sharing a black and white selfie of himself on Instagram, the singer wrote, "I’m a dad that’s not to be f**ked with." In the pictures, he stared at the camera while wearing a hoodie and a beanie.

Justin Bieber’s Father’s Day 2025 Post

In other posts, JB shared pictures with his Jack Blues and wife Hailey Bieber. However, he did not reveal the face of his nine-month-old baby boy. Justin Bieber Shares New Pictures of Baby Jack Blues With Concealed Face.

Justin Bieber With Son Jack Blues

Hailey Bieber With Son Jack Blues

Justin Bieber's recent incident continues a pattern of tense encounters between the pop star and paparazzi amid wild rumours about his well-being.

