Autumnal Equinox, also known as September Equinox is the end of astronomical summer and the beginning of astronomical autumn in the northern hemisphere and it marks the end of astronomical winter and the beginning of the astronomical spring in the southern hemisphere. Autumnal Equinox is the time when the Sun appears to cross the celestial equator, heading southward. The September Equinox generally falls between September 21 and 24. The dates vary due to the difference between the calendar year and the tropical year. Autumn Equinox 2022 will be observed on September 23, Thursday. Observing the change of season from summer to autumn, we at LatestLY have images and HD wallpapers that you can download and share as greetings with everyone you know. Autumnal Equinox 2022 Start Date: When Is the First Day of Fall? From Meaning to Significance, Everything To Know About September Equinox

At a spiritual level, the equinox is a period of struggle between darkness and light, death and life. It occurs when the night and the day are equal and the journey of the sun to actually get there also signifies the journey of the universe. The Autumn Equinox marks the start of the fall season in the northern hemisphere and spring in the southern hemisphere. After the equinox, days become shorter than nights as the sun continues to rise later and nightfall arrives earlier. Celebrating the first day of fall with the Autumn Equinox, here are images and HD wallpapers that you can download and share as greetings for Autumn Equinox 2022.

The word equinox has been derived from the Latin words Aequus and Nox which mean equal and night respectively. Therefore, it signifies that the nights and days are almost equal during this time. On this day, the earth’s axis is perpendicular to the sun’s rays, which means that all regions on earth receive almost the same number of hours of sunlight.

