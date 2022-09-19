Autumnal Equinox is the time of the year when the Northern Hemisphere steps into the shadows and Earth's axis is inclined neither away from nor towards the Sun. The term "Equinox" comes from the Latin word meaning "equal" and "night". This means that the hours in a day and night are the same — 12-hour days and 12-hour nights. The Equinox occurs twice a year, once in spring and once in autumn. In September, the colour of the leaves of deciduous trees changes as it prepares to shed, daylight becomes noticeably shorter, and the temperature cools gradually. The Northern Hemisphere, which includes countries the UK, USA, Canada, Russia, India and China, experiences the fall season, and it is also sometimes referred to as September Equinox. Autumnal Equinox 2022 start date is 6.33 am on September 23, Friday, in IST and on September 22, Thursday, at 9.04 pm, Eastern time. WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Messages and GIFs to Send on the First Day of Fall.

When Is the First Day of Fall 2022?

The First Day of Fall 2022, as per the Indian Standard Time, is on September 23, Friday. The autumnal Equinox, or the first day of fall, marks the commencement of the days becoming shorter in the Northern Hemisphere as the sun is aligned more towards the South.

Autumnal Equinox Meaning & Significance

The Equinoxes occur on specific dates that fall on the 20th and 21st of March or the 22nd or 23rd of September. During the September Equinix, also called Southward Equinox, the Sun appears to cross the celestial equator of the Earth, heading southward. The celestial equator is the imaginary extension of the Earth's equator line in space. An equinox occurs when the Sun passes through the line, so the days become shorter than the nights. As the giant fireball continues to rise later, nightfall arrives earlier. This period will end during the winter solstice when the day hours extend again. The beginning of autumn and the fall equinox is celebrated in cultures and faiths worldwide with various fall rituals, holidays, and celebrations.

