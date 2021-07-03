We're merely a day away from hearing Happy Fourth of July! everywhere. American Independence Day, marks a significant day for the country as it commemorates the declaration of Independence Day of the US on 4th July 1776. On this day, Americans declared their freedom from the colonizers and since then the day has only grown in terms of celebrations and festivities observed across the country. This federal holiday is saturated with fireworks displays, carnivals, events and barbecues and picnics near the lake. If you are unable to make it to one of the events, you can still have a grand time with virtual events. So get a head start on the holiday, by sending out these Happy US Independence Day 2021 quotes, images, Facebook messages, greetings and wishes.

In this day, tech is the one thing that binds us all together. You may not be able to celebrate with your friends and family by your side if you are spread sporadically across the globe. However, you can make the most of social media by sending out these beautiful independence day quotes, images of the American flag, along patriotic messages and greetings. Here are the most popular Fourth of July 2021 quotes, greetings and wishes to share with your tribe.

Message Reads: “Happy 4th of July! Drink Until You See Stars… and Stripes!” – Unknown

Message Reads: "Let’s Strive for a Better America. Have a Great 4th of July."

Message Reads: “Then Join Hand in Hand, Brave Americans All! By Uniting We Stand, by Dividing We Fall.” – John Dickinson

Message Reads: “One Flag, One Land, One Heart, One Hand, One Nation Evermore!” – Oliver Wendell Holmes

Message Reads: “It’s Fourth of July Weekend, or, As I Call It, Exploding Christmas.” – Stephen Colbert

Message Reads: “We Will Stand by the Right, We Will Stand by the True, We Will Live, We Will Die for the Red, White, and Blue.” – Unknown

Message Reads: “Liberty Is the Breath of Life to Nations.” – George Bernard Shaw

If you are looking for the most popular US Independence Day 2021 Images, Inspirational quotes, this is the place to be folks. So get downloading and share them with friends and family. Happy Fourth of July.

