It's time to spit clean your barbeque grill o, stick packs of beer in the fridge to ensure things will not go on a fritz so that Fourth of July celebrations will be a breeze. Fourth of July is just around the corner (July 4) and we bet the patriotism is in full swing. Fourth of July or Independence Day is celebrated with a lot of pomp and pageantry across the United States. From Parades to Spectacular Firework Shows that illuminate the right sky, it is one of the most anticipated holidays of the year. While you get in on the celebration with your family and friends with cold beer, hot barbeques and sparkling sparklers, it is also I'm important to note that it's a great time to reflect on the history that paved the way for the present generation to celebrate their freedom with abandon. If you've been seeking to brush up on your American history these books will not only provide insight into the past but will also get you in the spirit of Fourth of July. Here are few books to understand the history behind this holiday.

'Lies My Teacher Told Me: Everything Your American History Textbook Got Wrong' by James W. Loewen

There is a huge dichotomy between what we're taught at school - With textbooks propagated by the government - and the reality. This book provides an unfiltered record of our history while exploring the historical half-truths that shaped our formative years in schools.

'Lady Liberty’s Holiday' by Jen Arena, by Matt Hunt

This creative tale about the adventures of Lady Liberty will keep you entertained and fuel your patriotic spirit. This book chronicles the tale of Lady Liberty's great escape, as she travels across the country while the citizens feel a gaping void in their lives. It remains to be seen if she makes it in time for the Fourth of July festivities. So get the book and solve the mystery for yourself.

'A Different Mirror: A History of Multicultural America' by Ronald Takaki

This book documents the trials and strife suffered by the oppressed class in the United States. This book takes you down the historical lane covering the role of African Americans during the civil war to the bigotry levelled on Muslim refugees post 9/11 and the ensuing race struggles across the country.

'Blue Sky White Stars' by Sarvinder Naberhaus, illustrated by Kadir NelsonIf

If you don't have the time to spare, this graphic novel that chronicles the diverse group of people who've contributed to the success of the country is a short read. The book tells a poignant story about people from different backgrounds living across the country.

'Barracoon: The Story of the Last 'Black Cargo'' by Zora Neale Hurston

Slavery is a big part of American history. The stories of the past still reverberate in the present. This book was rejected by publishers was finally published following the author's death. Barracoon is a non-fiction book about Cudjo Lewis's life. The remarkable story expounds on his capture in Africa followed by his enslavement, and his fight for freedom.

Unlike last year, the Fourth of July celebrations will be observed across the United States. After a year of lock-down, events are organised across the nation and and tickets are selling out like hotcakes. Before packing your picnic supplies, read up on these books and get in the right spirit for the festivities. Happy Fourth of July!

