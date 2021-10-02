Gandhi Jayanti is the annual commemoration that celebrates the birthday of Mahatma Gandhi. Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, or as we lovingly call him Bapu / Mahatma Gandhi, is known for his key role in India’s freedom struggle. He is the father of our nation and spread the crucial messages on non-violence, peace and harmony at an extremely trying time for India. His birthday, on October 2, is therefore celebrated as Gandhi Jayanti every year. There are various fun activities and events that are sure to be planned for Gandhi Jayanti 2021. One common part of the celebration is sharing Happy Gandhi Jayanti 2021 wishes, Gandhi Jayanti messages, Happy Gandhi Jayanti WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures with family and friends.

Gandhi Jayanti is celebrated on October 2 every year. This day is one of the few national holidays in India and is also a dry day. Mahatma Gandhi was born on October 2, 1869. Gandhi Jayanti 2021 will mark his 152nd birth anniversary. He played a very important role in shaping the way that India fought for independence and had a key role in building India as we know it today. His resilience and affinity to non-violence and radical ideologies continue to be an inspiration for millions. And this is the reason that the celebration of Gandhi Jayanti is said to be one of the most important days for our country.

There are various ways that people prepare to celebrate Gandhi Jayanti. However, one integral part across all realms has to be the sharing of Happy Gandhi Jayanti 2021 wishes, Gandhi Jayanti messages, Happy Gandhi Jayanti WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures with family and friends online.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Anger is the enemy of non-violence and pride is a monster that swallows it up. Happy Gandhi Jayanti.

WhatsApp Message Reads: A man is the sum of his actions, of what he has done, of what he can do, nothing else. Happy Gandhi Jayanti.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Gandhi is not just a man. Gandhi is a priceless gem India will continue to cherish for we love our Bapu. Happy Gandhi Jayanti

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the spirit of truth and non-violence be with us in this Gandhi Jayanti.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May we all have the courage to live up to Bapu's ideals of universal brotherhood. Happy Gandhi Jayanti.

It is important to note that Gandhi Jayanti is a national dry day, and the entire day is dedicated to remembering Gandhiji and reiterating his teachings to the younger generations. From visiting Sabarmati Ashram and other monuments where Gandhi’s teachings have been preserved to organising special events and sharing inspiring speeches on Gandhiji’s role in making India a sovereign republic democratic, there are various proactive steps that people are sure to take to celebrate Gandhi Jayanti. We hope that Gandhi Jayanti 2021 stands as a reminder of the power that lies in non-violence and helps you to choose resilience over violence every single time. Happy Gandhi Jayanti 2021.

