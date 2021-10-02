Happy Gandhi Jayanti 2021! A national holiday is observe on Gandhi Jayanti, which is celebrated with joy and gaiety across the country on October 2. This celebration is dedicated to our Father of the Nation and celebrates Mahatma Gandhi's birthday. Gandhi's full name was Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, but most people fondly called him Bapuji or Mahatma Gandhi. The day is also dedicated to non-violence since Bapu believed in it thoroughly. People often celebrate the day digitally by sharing Happy Gandhi Jayanti Wishes, Gandhi Jayanti 2021 Hindi messages, Happy Gandhi Jayanti 2021 WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status pictures with friends and family.

On June 15, 2007, October 2 was declared by the United Nations General Assembly as the International Day of Nonviolence. In India, Gandhi Jayanti is celebrated as a national holiday with prayer meetings and people paying tributes especially in front of the Gandhi statue at Rajghat New Delhi. Prayers are held in the presence of the President and the Prime Minister of India at the Samadhi of Mahatma Gandhi, where he was cremated. On this day his most favourite and devotional song Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram is sung in his memory.

He advised observing both restraint and compassion while using natural resources. He ensured that water was wasted to a minimum and in Ahmedabad, he took special care that the contaminated water did not mix with the water of Sabarmati. To celebrate Gandhi Jayanti 2021, in a more fun way we have for you Happy Gandhi Jayanti Wishes, Gandhi Jayanti 2021 Hindi messages, Happy Gandhi Jayanti 2021 WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status pictures that you can share with your friends and family.

Gandhi Jayanti Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the spirit of truth and non-violence continue to triumph this Gandhi Jayanti.

Gandhi Jayanti Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let us pay homage to the Mahatma by living a life of peace, kindness and truth. Happy Gandhi Jayanti.

Gandhi Jayanti Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Bapu and his teachings always guide us to fight the good fight with peace and brotherhood.

Gandhi Jayanti Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the spirit of truth and non-violence be with us in this Gandhi Jayanti.

Gandhi Jayanti Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May we all have the courage to live up to Bapu's ideals of universal brotherhood. Happy Gandhi Jayanti.

Mahatma Gandhi's Quotes: To Remember The Father of The Nation on Gandhi Jayanti 2021

Gandhi Jayanti 2021 WhatsApp Stickers

You can download Gandhi Jayanti 2021 WhatsApp Stickers from Play Store. HERE is the download link to get exciting stickers to share it with your family and friends.

Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi was shot dead by Nathuram Godse on January 30, 1948. That day is mourned every year throughout the country.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 02, 2021 06:50 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).