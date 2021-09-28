Gandhi Jayanti is observed annually to commemorate the birth anniversary of the great Indian freedom fighter Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, famously known as Mahatma Gandhi or 'Bapu'. The special day is observed on October 2 every year to honour the Father of the Nation for his invaluable contributions to India's freedom struggle. It will be the 152nd birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi this year. In India, Gandhi Jayanti is a national holiday. The day honours the legendary leader. The United Nations also observe Gandhi Jayanti as 'International Day of Non-Violence' every year.

Gandhi Jayanti 2021 Date

Gandhi Jayanti is observed on October 2 in India every year. This year it will fall on Saturday. In India, the day is observed as a national holiday. On this day, several cultural programmes are held throughout the country. However, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the celebrations are believed to be low-key this year. To know more about the history, significance of the special day, take a look below. Mann Ki Baat: PM Narendra Modi Urges People to Buy Khadi Products to Mark Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti 2021.

Gandhi Jayanti History

Gandhi Jayanti is a national event celebrated in India to mark the birthday of Mahatma Gandhi. It is celebrated annually on October 2. The UN General Assembly announced on June 15, 2007 that it adopted a resolution which declared that 2 October will be celebrated as the International Day of Non-Violence. Mahatma Gandhi is also known as the"Father of The Nation" and this title was given to him by Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose for his relentless struggles for our independence.

Gandhi Jayanti Significance

Born on October 2, 1869, in Porbandar in Gujarat, Bapu is considered as the nation's tallest leader of the independence movement. Mahatma Gandhi, the Father of the Nation, was a man of his principles – truth and non-violence. He was one of the leading figures of India’s independence movement. In order to mark his legacy and remember his tremendous contribution to India’s independence, people observe Gandhi Jayanti every year.

Bapu's path-breaking principles of Ahimsa and Swaraj are observed across all the institutions in India. As October 2 nears, we at LatestLY, wish you all a very Happy Gandhi Jayanti 2021!

