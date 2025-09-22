Gandhi Jayanti is an annual event celebrated in India on October 2 to mark the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, fondly remembered as the Father of the Nation. Gandhi Jayanti is one of the three national holidays in India and holds deep significance for people across the country. This year, Gandhi Jayanti 2025 falls on Thursday, October 2. The day highlights Gandhiji’s universal message of peace, truth, and non-violence. Gandhiji was also popular by the name ‘Bapu’ in India and was a key figure in the country’s freedom struggle. Gandhi Jayanti Wishes and Messages: Send Quotes of Non-violence, Sayings, Mahatma Gandhi Photos, HD Images & Wallpapers on Father of the Nation's Birth Anniversary.

The term ‘Bapu’, meaning father, reflects the deep love, respect, and affection that people have for him as a guiding figure who led India on the path of truth, non-violence, and self-reliance. This day is also commemorated worldwide as the International Day of Non-Violence, as declared by the United Nations. In this article, let’s know more about the Gandhi Jayanti 2025 date and the significance of the day dedicated to the Father of the Nation. Gandhi Jayanti Quotes, Slogans and Sayings To Honour Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi.

Gandhi Jayanti 2025 Date

Gandhi Jayanti 2025 falls on Thursday, October 2.

Gandhi Jayanti Significance

Mahatma Gandhi was one of the key leaders of the Indian independence movement and a pioneer of the philosophy and strategy of nonviolence. In 2007, the United Nations General Assembly declared this day as the International Day of Non-Violence. This annual event remembering Gandhiji’s contribution in the freedom movement of India is observed in all of India's states and territories.

Across India, people pay tribute to Gandhi by visiting Raj Ghat in New Delhi, participating in prayer services, cultural events, and cleanliness drives. Schools, institutions, and communities remember his teachings, reminding us to follow the path of truth, simplicity, and harmony in everyday life.

