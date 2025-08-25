The festival of Ganesh Chaturthi holds great significance for devotees of Lord Ganesha as it marks the birth anniversary of the elephant-headed God. Lord Ganesh is also revered as the God of wisdom, prosperity and good fortune. As per religious beliefs, it is said that Lord Ganesh was born during the Shukla Paksha of the Bhadrapada month, and hence Ganesh Chaturthi day falls in the month of August or September in the Gregorian calendar. This year, Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 falls on Wednesday, August 27, 2025. Yes, Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 falls on a Wednesday, making the festival even more special and auspicious, as in Hinduism, Wednesdays are primarily dedicated to worshipping Lord Ganesha. The importance of Ganesh Chaturthi puja goes beyond just a festive ritual as it carries deep spiritual and cultural significance. Ganeshotsav 2025 Bhog Ideas for 10 Days: List of Prasad To Offer Lord Ganesha From Ganesh Chaturthi to Anant Chaturdashi.

According to drikpanchang, Madhyahna Ganesha Puja Muhurat is from 11:24 to 13:55 pm. The Chaturthi Tithi will begin from 13:54 on August 26, 2025 and end at 15:44 on August 27, 2025. Performing Ganesh Chaturthi puja is believed to clear life’s hurdles, whether in career, relationships, or spiritual growth. In this article, let’s know the step-wise puja rituals that devotees can follow during Ganesh Chaturthi 2025. Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 in Pune: From Kasba Ganpati to Kesari Wada, 5 ‘Manache Ganpati’ in Pune and Their Locations You Must Visit This Ganeshotsav.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 Puja Vidhi- A Step-by-Step Guide

Clean the puja area and decorate it with flowers and rangoli. Place a wooden chowki covered with a clean red or yellow cloth and keep some rice on it and set the Ganesh idol on top, facing east or north. Keep a kalash filled with water beside the idol with a coconut placed on it, decorated with mango leaves. Sit facing the idol, take some flowers, rice, and water in your hand, close your eyes and pray to Lord Ganesha Lord Ganesha is invoked at the start of all new ventures, as he is said to remove obstacles and grant success. Chant Ganesha mantras like ‘Om Gan Ganapataye Namah’ and imagine Lord Ganesha’s divine presence entering the idol. Light a diya, offer flowers, chant mantras, and perform a short aarti every morning and evening until visarjan day. Preparing prasad, decorating the pandal, and performing aarti together strengthen family ties.

The Ganesh Chaturthi festival holds deep spiritual significance, as devotees believe that worshipping Ganesha during this period brings success, peace, and happiness. The idol's immersion (visarjan) symbolises the cycle of creation and dissolution, teaching the value of detachment and reminding us that life’s material aspects are temporary, while divine values are eternal. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 to all!

