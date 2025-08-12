Ganeshotsav 2025 is a vibrant 10-day Hindu festival celebrated with great devotion and enthusiasm. It marks the birth and stay of Lord Ganesha from Ganesh Chaturthi to Anant Chaturdashi. One of the essential traditions during this period is offering Bhog or Prasad to Lord Ganesha. Daily offering is made with devotion, and the bhog is first presented to Lord Ganesha, then distributed among devotees as prasad. The variety and richness of the bhog symbolise prosperity and the removal of obstacles. Devotees prepare various delicious and symbolic food items each day to please the deity, which are later shared as blessings among family and community. Here is a detailed article on the traditional and popular Bhog items to offer during the 10 days of Ganeshotsav 2025. Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 Puja Prasad Recipes: Modak, Ladoo and Other Favourite Sweets of Lord Ganesha To Offer As Bhog on Vinayaka Chavithi.

Ganeshotsav 2025 Dates

Ganesh Chaturthi: August 27, 2025 (Wednesday)

Anant Chaturdashi (Visarjan day): September 6, 2025 (Saturday)

Significance of Bhog During Ganeshotsav

Offering Bhog (food offerings) to Lord Ganesha is a sacred tradition. It symbolises devotion and seeks blessings for wisdom, prosperity, and the removal of obstacles. Each prasad or bhog item has cultural and spiritual significance, often connected to regional flavours and traditions.

Popular Bhog (Prasad) Items for 10 Days Ganeshotsav

1. Ukadiche Modak (Steamed Modak)

Lord Ganesha’s favourite offering, modak, is a sweet dumpling made with rice flour dough and filled with grated coconut and jaggery. It is a must-have Bhog on all days of Ganeshotsav and symbolises joy and spiritual awakening. How to Make Ukadiche Modak at Home: Traditional Maharashtrian Recipe for Ganesh Chaturthi.

2. Ladoos

Various types, such as besan ladoo, Motichoor Ladoo, and Coconut Ladoo, are prepared. Ladoos represent love and happiness and are widely offered across India.

3. Puran Poli

A traditional Maharashtrian sweet flatbread stuffed with sweetened chana dal and jaggery, pan-roasted with ghee. It signifies prosperity and is a hearty festive delight.

4. Sheera (Sooji Halwa)

It is made from semolina, ghee, and sugar and garnished with dry fruits. Sometimes, it is flavoured with ripe bananas or saffron, symbolising auspiciousness.

5. Kozhukattai / Karigadabu

A South Indian version similar to modak, it is filled with coconut and jaggery. It is popular in Kerala and Karnataka, reflecting regional diversity.

6. Karanji (Gujiya)

A deep-fried pastry with a sweet filling of dry fruits, jaggery, and cardamom. Loved for its crispy texture and rich taste.

7. Coconut-based Sweets

Coconut Barfi and coconut ladoos are common offerings. Coconut symbolises purity and divinity.

8. Dry Fruits

Almonds, cashews, and raisins are offered as nutritious and auspicious symbols of wealth and health.

9. Fruits

Seasonal fruits such as bananas (symbolising health and prosperity), pomegranates (fertility and abundance), mangoes (wisdom), and apples (peace) are also part of the prasad.

10. Panchamrit

A holy mixture of milk, yoghurt, honey, ghee, and sugar is used during the puja and offered as bhog. It represents purity and sanctity.

By preparing and offering these bhog items for the 10 days, devotees honour Lord Ganesha and partake in a rich cultural tradition filled with symbolism and flavour. This ensures the blessings of wisdom and prosperity for the year ahead. This list can help devotees plan and prepare their offerings thoughtfully for Ganeshotsav 2025, making the celebrations both traditional and joyous.

