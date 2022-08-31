Ganesh Chaturthi celebration has started with colourful rallies, community functions, customary prayers and much more. The God of wisdom is worshipped for ten days for a prosperous and happy life. Devotees ritually install a clay idol of Lord Ganpati at home and decorate it with various ornaments and holy materials. However, it is mainly celebrated in Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh etc. This year as per the dates in the Hindu Calendar, the first day of Vinayaka Chavithi falls on Wednesday, 31 August. The most important part of the festival is the immersion of the Ganpati idol in a nearby water reservoir such as a sea, river, or pond. The tradition is known as Ganesh Visarjan that is carried in a public procession with music and group chanting! This article consists of Ganesh Visarjan 2022 Slogans and images that you can share on your social media accounts or with your loved ones. Ganpati Visarjan 2022 Dates: When Is Anant Chaturdashi? Know About 1.5, 3, 5, 7 Days Ganesh Visarjan, Legends and Rituals To Immerse the Idol.

The grandeur of Ganesh Utsav can be seen across the country, with people celebrating the pious fest in different long-established pandals at public and private levels. The Visarjan Day of Lord Vinayaka may vary in terms of dates. While some people immerse the idol after the first day, others keep the murtis till the holy day of Anant Chaturdashi, which falls on 9 September this year. The day is deemed as the most auspicious day to perform the custom. Neverthless, you can also bid adieu to Lord Ganpati on the third, fifth and seventh day of the festival. To share the greetings of Ganpati Visarjan 2022 with your special people, we have compiled HD images, WhatsApp messages, slogans, Ganpati Bappa Morya sayings and SMS below. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Wishes & Ganpati DP Images: Download Profile Pictures and Ganpati Bappa HD Wallpapers To Update on Social Media This Ganeshotsav.

Ganesh Visarjan 2022 Slogans

Ganesh Visarjan 2022 Slogans

Image Reads: Ek Do Teen Chaar, Ganpati Ki Jay Jay Kaar; Paanch Che Saat Aath, Ganpati Hai Sabke Saath

Happy Ganesh Visarjan 2022 Messages

Happy Ganesh Visarjan 2022 Messages

WhatsApp Message Reads: Kaha Chali Ho Goriya, Ganpati Bappa Moriya

Ganpati Visarjan 2022 Sayings

Ganpati Visarjan 2022 Sayings

SMS Reads: Twinkle Twinkle Little Star, Ganpati Bappa Superstar

Cheery Sayings For Ganesh Visarjan Celebration

Cheery Sayings For Ganesh Visarjan Celebration

Wallpaper Reads: Tapeli Ma Sheero, Ganpati Bappa Hero

Ganesh Visarjan HD Wallpapers

Ganesh Visarjan HD Wallpapers

Slogan Reads: Laal Phool Pile Phool, Ganpati Bappa Beautiful

The Visarjan of Ganesha is performed with utmost devotion and reverence by taking a promise from God to return the following year soon. In the Hindu culture, the culmination of the occasion is observed on the day of Anant Chaturdashi, i.e. the tenth day when Bappa is respectfully sent back to his abode. The tradition of Ganpati Visarjan signifies the meaning of our life. It symbolises the two aspects of life, which are birth and death. Even though folks bid farewell to the Ganesha, his energy and presence stay with His devotees forever.

