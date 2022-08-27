Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated with utmost devotion and this year, Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 will fall on August 31, according to the Gregorian Calendar. Ganeshotsav is celebrated for over ten days till Anant Chaturdashi, and this year Anant Chaturdashi 2022 falls on September 9, 2022. Ganesh Visarjan or the immersion of Ganesh idols takes place as per rituals on the last day of the festival. While Visarjan for Ganesh mandals mostly takes place on Anant Chaturdashi, the idols are usually immersed after a period of 1.5 days, 3 days, 5 days and 7 days. Let us learn about Ganesh Visarjan 2022 dates for different days when immersion of the Lord Ganesha idols will take place. Ganpati Darshan Invitation Card in Marathi Template for Ganesh Chaturthi 2022.

The pious festival of Lord Ganpati is observed by worshipping the remover of obstacles and the lord of new beginnings and intelligence, Lord Ganesha. The event which is a regional holiday in many states is also known by the name Vinayaka Chaturthi or Vinayaka Chavithi, which is observed for ten days. People commemorate the festivities as the time when Lord Ganesha appeared on the earth from Kailash Parvat with his mother, Goddess Parvati. On account of the same, devotees traditionally install a clay idol of Ganpati, which is revered with bhog and prayers daily for ten days. The murti is immersed in nearby water bodies, a custom which is known as Visarjan. We have curated all the Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Visarjan dates as per Drik Panchang, below. Here's How To Decorate Lord Ganesha Idol, Mandap and Singhasan for Ganeshotsav at Home (Watch Videos).

Ganesh Visarjan Significance

The colours and celebratory events of the annual festival of Vinayaka Chaturthi are seen mainly in Maharashtra and Goa. Folks hold the belief that on the day of Visarjan, Lord Ganpati returns to his parents, Lord Shiva and Devi Parvati, taking away all the barriers of our life and wiping out all difficulties. Therefore, it is important to give a ritual farewell to Lord Ekadanta. Ganesh Chaturthi puja, as per the customs, comprises three stages: Avahan, which means invitation or invocation, puja, which means to worship; and Yathasthan is to send off the deity. The family traditions may differ, but primarily Ganesh Visarjan is done on one and half days or the third, fifth, seventh, ninth, or eleventh day. Following are the dates for this year's Ganpati Visarjan, which you might have to know:

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Visarjan Dates

First Day or One & Half Day: September 1, 2022

Third-Day: September 2, 2022

Fifth Day: September 4, 2022

Seventh Day: September 6, 2022

Anant Chaturdashi or Tenth Day: September 9, 2022

Ganesh Visarjan Rituals

Ganesh Visarjan is marked on the fourteenth day in the lunar fortnight, which falls on the tenth day of the Chaturthi and is known as Anant Chaturdashi. The immersion of the Ganpati idol in a lake, pond, sea or river denotes the Lord's journey from 'Aakar' to 'Niraakar'. The Hindu festival is celebrated by paying respect to the physical and spiritual or formless manifestation of Lord Ganesha. Before bidding adieu to God, devotees offer flowers, lighting diyas, incense sticks, modaks, ladoos and other eatables to the idol, and wave camphor flame. The family bundles some rice and cereals in a red cloth to escort him during his voyage back to his abode while chanting shlokas.

