It is widely believed that by merely bathing in the Ganges, a person attains salvation. It's a form of atonement that people swarm the Ganges for every year. According to Hindu mythology, the river Ganges is inherently part of Brahma, which emerges through the feet of Lord Vishnu and lands on the earth through the hairs of Lord Shiva. This day when Ganga finally descends on earth is known as Ganga Dussehra. This year Ganga Dussehra will be celebrated on 20th June, Sunday. On this day bathing in the river is considered to be quite auspicious.

It is believed that a person who bathes in the Ganges on the day of Ganga Dussehra is freed from his sins of adultery, violence, untrue speech, theft, slander etc. After bathing on the day of Ganga Dussehra, large donations are encouraged, as it marks the completion of the bathing ritual. Since everyone cannot throng to the Ganges for the bathing ritual owing to the pandemic, you can certainly share these wishes with family and friends to celebrate Ganga Dussehra.

WhatsApp Message Reads: No Need of Expensive Sacrifices or Difficult Penances? Worship Devi Ganga, Asking for Happiness and Good Fortune, and She Will Bring You Heaven and Salvation. Happy Ganga Dussehra.

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Ganga Is More Than a River. She Is the Holy Mother. She Is Ganga Ma. Wish You a Happy Ganga Dussehra.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Before the Golden Sun Rises, Let Me Decorate Each of the Rays With Success and Happiness to You and Your Family. Happy Ganga Dussehra.

WhatsApp Message Reads: There Is a Common Saying That Even a Single Droplet of Ganges Water Carried One’s Way by the Breeze Will Erase the Sins of Many Lifetimes in an Instant.

WhatsApp Message Reads: On the Auspicious Occasion of Ganga Dussehra, Here’s Extending My Warm Greetings and Heartfelt Best Wishes to You and Your Loved Ones.

This year, Dashami Tithi will start from 6.50 pm on June 19 and it will end on June 20 at 4:25 pm. Happy Ganga Dushera Folks.

