The occasion of Ganga Saptami is one of the most significant for Hindus. Every year, people celebrate the festive event amidst grandeur festivities. It is also popularly known as Ganga Jayanti and Ganga Pujan in parts of the country. The festival of Ganga Saptami is the celebration of Goddess Ganga’s birth anniversary. There are a lot of rituals and traditions that are associated closely with the observance of Ganga Saptami. If you are looking for more details about Ganga Saptami 2021 – its date, rituals, significance, and more, then you can end your search here, as we have it covered all for you. 2021 Holidays Calendar for Free PDF Download Online.

What Is the Date of Ganga Saptami 2021?

The festive event of Ganga Saptami is celebrated in the month on Vaishakha as per the Hindu Samwat calendar. It is observed on the Saptami (7th day) during the Shukla Paksha. This year, Ganga Saptami will take place on May 18, i.e., Tuesday.

What Is the Shubh Muhurat (Auspicious Timing) of Ganga Saptami?

Ganga Saptami 2021 Date – Tuesday, May 18, 2021

Ganga Saptami Madhyahna Muhurat – 11:17 AM to 01:53 PM

Ganga Dussehra 2021 Date –Sunday, June 20, 2021

Saptami Tithi Begins - 12:32 PM on May 18, 2021

Saptami Tithi Ends - 12:50 PM on May 19, 2021

What Are the Fasting Rules, Puja Vidhi, and Rituals of Ganga Saptami?

Devotees follow a number of rituals and customs on the holy day of Ganga Saptami. It is suggested that waking up early in the morning and take a dip in the holy Ganges river, or as fondly called as Maa Ganga. People worship Goddess Ganga on this auspicious day.

They clean their homes, decorate them and also the temples at their house. Fresh flowers, garlands, fruits, Tulsi, rice, incense sticks and other holy items are offered to Goddess Ganga. A lot of people also observe Ganga Saptami Vrat to mark the celebrations of the day.

Ganga artis are organised on the banks of river Ganga in spectacular fashion, where people arrive in thousands and attend the festivities. Also, the popular ‘Deep Daan’ ritual is a custom that is followed with great enthusiasm on this holy event. Chanting Gayatri Mantra and Ganga Sahasranama are considered blissful in the event of Ganga Saptami.

What Is the Significance of Ganga Saptami?

The river Ganga is considered to be the most auspicious river in India. Hence, the occasion of Ganga Saptami is a moment of grand celebrations. It is said that taking a bath in the holy river absolves an individual of their past and present sins. People who are affected by the ill-effects of Mangal (planet) are advised to worship sincerely on the occasion of Ganga Saptami, as they are blessed immensely.

As May 17 nears, we at LatestLY wish you all a very Happy Ganga Saptami 2021. Do spend this festive day with your family and loved ones, and enlighten them about this auspicious occasion.

