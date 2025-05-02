Ganga Saptami, also known as Ganga Jayanti, is an annual Hindu festival dedicated to Goddess Ganga. This day celebrates the rebirth or descent of the River Ganga from heaven to earth. The day of Ganga Saptami usually falls on the Saptami (seventh day) of the Shukla Paksha in the Hindu month of Vaishakha, which typically corresponds to April or May in the Gregorian calendar. This year, Ganga Saptami 2025 falls on Saturday, May 3, 2025. According to drikpanchang, Ganga Saptami Madhyahna Muhurat will start at 11:04 am and last till 13:34 pm. The Saptami Tithi will begin at 07:51 am on May 03, 2025, and end at 07:18 am on May 04, 2025. Ganga Saptami Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Ganga Jayanti With WhatsApp Messages and Greetings to Family and Friends.

As per religious beliefs, Goddess Ganga descended to the Earth on the day of Ganga Dussehra. Ganga Saptami day marks the reappearance of the Ganga from Sage Jahnu’s ear, who had swallowed the river to control its mighty flow. Because of this, she is also called Jahnavi. In this article, let’s know more about Ganga Saptami 2025 date, Ganga Saptami 2025 timings and the significance of the annual event dedicated to Ganga Mata. Indian New Year 2025 Calendar Dates: Guide to Hindu and Other State-Wise Regional Festivals and New Year's Days.

Ganga Saptami 2025 Date

Ganga Saptami 2025 falls on Saturday, May 3, 2025.

Ganga Saptami 2025 Timings

Ganga Saptami Madhyahna Muhurat - 11:04 to 13:34.

The Saptami Tithi will begin at 07:51 am on May 03, 2025 and end at 07:18 am on May 04, 2025.

Ganga Saptami Significance

Ganga Saptami day aims to honour the sacredness of the River Ganga. On Ganga Saptami, devotees worship Goddess Ganga and take a bath in the Ganges as it is considered highly auspicious. According to Hindu mythology, Ganga descended to Earth to purify the ashes of King Bhagiratha's ancestors, allowing their souls to attain salvation.

On this day, Hindus across India organise special pujas and elaborate aartis are performed on the riverbanks, especially at places like Haridwar, Varanasi, Rishikesh, and Prayagraj.

(Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on beliefs and legends only. Before applying any information in real life, consult the concerned expert.)

