New Year 2021 is almost here. According to the Gregorian calendar, a widely used calendar worldwide, January 1 marks the start of New Year. This year, the first day of New Year 2021 falls on a Friday. With 2020 turning out to be a testing period, people look forward to a brighter and more positive next year. Happiness is the key. And happiness is directly proportional to the number of holidays in a year. JK! But on a serious note, individuals are keen on getting their hands on 2021 holidays’ calendar. One also look forward to knowing the dates of important festivals like Holi, Diwali, Eid and Guru Nanak Jayanti. Days on which national festivals like Independence Day, Republic Day fall are also highly searched. Not to forget the number of long weekends in 2021 is on top of everyone’s mind. Here’s the 2021 Holidays Calendar for free PDF download online and it contains an exhaustive list of both religious and national festivals in India, long weekend dates, important international days and events, state formation days, health days, minor secular observances, birth and death anniversaries in the New Year. We wish you a very Happy New Year 2021.

The first month of the year, January 2021 is like always, packed with festivals and events. Several harvest festivals will take place in different regions of India this month. Lohri 2021 will take place on January 13 primarily by Sikhs and Hindus to commemorate the end of the winter season. Makar Sankranti 2021 will fall on January 14 and is dedicated to worship of Sun God. Makaravilakku is an annual festival held on Makar Sankranti in Kerala at the shrine of Sabarimala. Pongal 2021 will start from April 14 and end on April 17. It is also a multi-day harvest festival observed in the Tamil community. Magh Bihu or Bhogali Bihu 2021 will be celebrated in Assam on January 15.

Among the significant national and international days are Republic Day, Indian Army Day, National Girl Child Day and so on. State formation days will be observed in Manipur, Tripura, Meghalaya, Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh. Birth and death anniversaries of influential figures are also commemorated in the month. Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti marks the tenth Sikh Guru’s birthday, Martyr’s Day to mark Mahatma Gandhi’s death anniversary, National Youth Day observed to honour Swami Vivekananda’s birth anniversary and so on.

January 2021 Calendar With Festivals, Events, Fasts & Events

Sr. No. Festival/Events Date Day 1. New Year’s Day January 1 Friday 2. Akhuratha Sankashti Chaturthi January 2 Saturday 3. Saphala Ekadashi Vrat January 9 Saturday 4. Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (Non-Resident Indian Day or NRI Day) January 9 Saturday 5. National Human Trafficking Awareness Day January 11 Monday 6. National Youth Day (India) and Swami Vivekananda’s Birth Anniversary January 12 Tuesday 7. Lohri January 13 Wednesday 8. Hanuman Jayanti *Tamil January 13 Wednesday 9. Bhogi Pandigai January 13 Wednesday 10. Thai Pongal January 14-17 Thursday to Sunday 11. Makaravilakku January 14 Thursday 12. Makar Sankranti / Uttarayan January 14 Thursday 13. Mattu Pongal January 15 Friday 14. Magh Bihu January 15 Friday 15. Indian Army Day January 15 Friday 16. Vinayaka Chaturthi 17. Guru Govind Singh Jayanti January 20 Wednesday 18. Banada Ashtami January 21 Thursday 19. Manipur, Tripura and Meghalaya State Foundation Days January 21 Thursday 20. Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti January 23 Saturday 21. National Girl Child Day January 24 Sunday 22. Pausha Putrada Ekadashi Vrat January 24 Sunday 23. Uttar Pradesh Diwas or UP Foundation Day January 24 Sunday 24. National Voters' Day (India) January 25 Monday 25. Himachal Pradesh Statehood Day January 25 Monday 26. Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu Foundation Day January 26 Tuesday 27. Republic Day of India January 26 Tuesday 28. Paush Purnima January 28 Thursday 29. Shakambhari Purnima January 28 Thursday 30. Thaipusam January 28 Thursday 31. Martyr’s Day and Mahatma Gandhi Death Anniversary January 30 Saturday 32. Sakat Chauth January 31 Sunday

Basant Panchami or Saraswati Puja is the biggest Hindu festival observed in February. It marks the preparation for the arrival of spring. Apart from this, Ganesha Jayanti, Shivaji Jayanti and Guru Ravidas Jayanti are also widely-observed festivals in the month. Hazarat Ali's Birthday is an important observance in the Muslim community. Several states like Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram will commemorate their statehood days. February is synonymous with the celebration of Valentine's Day worldwide. It is observed annually on February 14. The month will also see the celebration of Chinese New Year, the Chinese festival that celebrates the beginning of a new year on the traditional Chinese calendar. Several important days like World Cancer Day, World NGO Day, International Mother Language Day, World Radio Day, World Cancer Day and more will also take place in the month.

February 2021 Calendar With Festivals, Events, Fasts & Events

Sr. No. Festival/Events Date Day 1. World Cancer Day February 4 Thursday 2. Shattila Ekadashi Vrat February 7, 8 Sunday, Monday 3. Mauni Amavasya February 11 Thursday 4. Thai Amavasai February 11 Thursday 5. Magha Gupta Navratri Begins February 12 Friday 6. Kumbha Sankranti February 12 Friday 7. Chinese New Year February 12 Friday 8. World Radio Day February 13 Saturday 9. Valentine’s Day February 14 Sunday 10. Singles Awareness Day February 15 Monday 11. Ganesha Jayanti February 15 Monday 12. Vasant Panchami February 16 Tuesday 13. Shivaji Jayanti February 19 Friday 14. Narmada Jayanti February 19 Friday 15. Ratha Saptami February 19 Friday 16. Bhishma Ashtami or Magha Shukla Ashtami February 19 Friday 17. Arunachal Pradesh Foundation Day February 20 Saturday 18. Mizoram Foundation Day February 20 Saturday 19. International Mother Language Day February 21 Sunday 20. Jaya Ekadashi Vrat February 23 Tuesday 21. Hazarat Ali's Birthday February 26* Friday 22. Magha Purnima February 27 Saturday 23. Guru Ravidas Jayanti February 27 Saturday 24. Lalita Jayanti February 27 Saturday 25. Masi Magam February 27 Saturday 26. Attukal Pongala February 27* Saturday 27. World NGO Day February 27 Saturday

Holi, the Festival of Colours is the most important festival celebrated in the third month. Holi 2021 will fall on March 28 and a day before Holika Dahan would take place. Christians across the globe will be observing Holy Week starting from March 28 and conclude with Sunday Easter on April 4. Nowruz, also known as Iranian New Year or Persian New Year, an important festival of Parsis, will be celebrated on March 21. Passover, also called Pesach, is a major Jewish holiday that occurs in the spring will begin on March 27 and continue until April 4. And again there are significant national and international days like Women’s Day, International Day of Happiness and World Wildlife Day.

March 2021 Calendar With Festivals, Events, Fasts & Events

Sr. No. Festival/Events Date Day 1. Dwijapriya Sankashti March 2 Tuesday 2. World Wildlife Day March 3 Wednesday 3. Yashoda Jayanti March 4 Thursday 4. Shabari Jayanti March 5 Friday 5. Janaki Jayanti or Sita Ashtami March 6 Saturday 6. Swami Dayananda Saraswati Jayanti March 8 Monday 7. International Women’s Day March 8 Monday 8. Vijaya Ekadashi Vrat March 9 Tuesday 9. Maha Shivratri March 11 Thursday 10. Karadaiyan Nombu March 14 Sunday 11. Meena Sankranti March 14 Sunday 12. Phulera Dooj March 15 Monday 13. Ramakrishna Jayanti March 15 Monday 14. March Equinox or Vernal Equinox March 20 Saturday 15. International Day of Happiness March 20 Saturday 16. Nowruz/Iranian New Year/Persian New Year March 21 Sunday 17. Bihar Day March 22 Monday 18. Shaheed Diwas or Martyrs' Day (in India) March 23 Tuesday 19. Amalaki Ekadashi Vrat March 25 Thursday 20. Narasimha Dwadashi March 25 Thursday 21. Passover March 27 to April 4 Saturday to Sunday 22. Vasanta Purnima and Phalguna Purnima March 28 Sunday 23. Holika Dahan March 28 Sunday 24. Maha Lakshmi Jayanti March 28 Sunday 25. Palm Sunday March 28 Sunday 26. Holy Monday March 29 Monday 27. Holi March 29 Monday 28. Holi Bhai Dooj / Bhratri Dwitiya March 30 Tuesday 29. Holy Tuesday March 30 Tuesday 30. Rajasthan Day or Rajasthan Diwas March 30 Tuesday 31. Shivaji Jayanti March 31 Wednesday 32. Bhalachandra Sankashti Chaturthi March 31 Wednesday 33. Holy Wednesday March 31 Wednesday

April, the fourth month of the year will witness significant celebrations due to a string of Indian New Year’s Days observed in the different regions of India following the Hindu lunisolar calendar. These are the festive days, Gudi Padwa or Maharashtra New Year, Ugadi / Chaitra Sukhladi or Telugu New Year, Cheti Chand/Jhulelal Jayanti/Sindhi New Year, Vaisakhi or Punjabi New Year or Sikh New Year, Puthandu or Tamil New Year, Vishu or Malayalam New Year, Jur Sital or Maithili New Year, Pohela Boishakh or Bengali New Year, Navreh or Kashmiri New Year and Bohag Bihu or Rongali Bihu or Assamese New Year. Rama Navami, Hanuman Jayanti, Mahavira Jayanti are some of the biggest festivals of the year.

April 2021 Calendar With Festivals, Events, Fasts & Events

Sr. No. Festival/Events Date Day 1. Maundy Thursday April 1 Thursday 2. Odisha Day or Utkala Dibasa or Utkal Divas April 1 Thursday 3. April Fools' Day April 1 Thursday 4. Bank’s Holiday April 1 Thursday 5. Good Friday April 2 Friday 6. Rang Panchami April 2 Friday 7. Holy Saturday April 3 Saturday 8. Sheetala Saptami April 3 Saturday 9. Swaminarayan Jayanti (As per Gregorian Calendar) April 3 Saturday 10. Easter Sunday April 4 Sunday 11. Basoda / Sheetala Ashtami April 4 Sunday 12. Papmochani Ekadashi Vrat April 7 Wednesday 13. World Homeopathy Day April 10 Saturday 14. Chaitra Navratri 2021 Begins April 13 to 22 Tuesday to Thursday 15. Navreh or Kashmiri New Year April 13 Tuesday 16. Gudi Padwa or Maharashtra New Year April 13 Tuesday 17. Ugadi / Chaitra Sukhladi or Telugu New Year April 13 Tuesday 18. Cheti Chand/Jhulelal Jayanti/Sindhi New Year April 13 Tuesday 19. Mesha Sankranti April 14 Wednesday 20. Mesadi / Vaisakhadi April 14 Wednesday 21. Vaisakhi or Punjabi New Year or Sikh New Year April 14 Wednesday 22. Puthandu or Tamil New Year April 14 Wednesday 23. Vishu or Malayalam New Year April 14 Wednesday 24. Jur Sital or Maithili New Year April 14 Wednesday 25. Bohag Bihu or Rongali Bihu or Assamese New Year April 14 Wednesday 26. BR Ambedkar Jayanti April 14 Wednesday 27. Gangaur April 15 Thursday 28. Matsya Jayanti April 15 Thursday 29. Pohela Boishakh or Bengali New Year April 15 Thursday 30. Sri Lakshmi Panchami April 17 Saturday 31. International Day For Monuments and Sites April 18 Sunday 32. Yamuna Chhath April 18 Sunday 33. Ramanujacharya Jayanti April 18 Sunday 34. National Tea Day April 21 Wednesday 35. Rama Navami April 21 Wednesday 36. Swaminarayan Jayanti (As per Hindu Calendar) April 21 Wednesday 37. Tara Jayanti April 21 Wednesday 38. Earth Day April 22 Thursday 39. Kamada Ekadashi Vrat April 23 Friday 40. Thrissur Pooram April 23 Friday 41. Vamana Dwadashi April 24 Saturday 42. Mahavir Jayanti April 25 Sunday 43. World Malaria Day April 25 Sunday 44. Hanuman Jayanti April 27 Tuesday 45. Chaitra Purnima April 27 Tuesday 46. Chitra Pournami April 27 Tuesday 47. International Dance Day April 29 Thursday 48. Vikata Sankashti Chaturthi April 30 Friday

May 2021 is dedicated to the grand celebration of Eid al-Fitr or Badi Eid. The biggest festival of the Muslim community marks the end of the month-long dawn-to-sunset fasting of Ramadan and celebrated with much fun and enthusiasm. Important Hindu festivals such as Akshaya Tritiya, Sita Navami, and most significant observance for Buddhists, Buddha Purnima or Vesak will also fall in the month. May will also see a number of celebrations like International Worker's Day, Mother's Day, World Laughter Day, and International Tea Day.

May 2021 Calendar With Festivals, Events, Fasts & Events

Sr. No. Festival/Events Date Day 1. International Worker’s Day May 1 Saturday 2. Maharashtra Day May 1 Saturday 3. Gujarat Formation Day May 1 Saturday 4. World Laughter Day May 2 Sunday 5. World Asthma Day May 4 Tuesday 6. Varuthini Ekadashi Vrat May 7 Friday 7. Vallabhacharya Jayanti (As Per Hindu Calendar) May 7 Friday 8. Rabindranath Tagore Birth Anniversary (As Per Gregorian Calendar) May 7 Friday 9. Jamat ul-vida / Jumu'atul-Wida May 7 Friday 10. Rabindra Jayanti (As Per Bengali Calendar) May 9 Sunday 11. Mother's Day May 9 Sunday 12. Maharana Pratap Jayanti (As Per Gregorian Calendar) 13. Eid al-Fitr May 12-13* Wednesday-Thursday 14. Parashurama Jayanti May 14 Friday 15. Akshaya Tritiya May 14 Friday 16. Shri Matangi Jayanti May 14 Friday 17. Vrishabha Sankranti May 14 Friday 18. Shankaracharya Jayanti May 17 Monday 19. Surdas Jayanti May 17 Monday 20. Ganga Jayanti / Ganga Saptami May 18 Tuesday 21. Sita Navami May 21 Friday 22. International Tea Day May 21 Friday 23. Mohini Ekadashi Vrat, Gauna Mohini Ekadashi, Vaishnava Mohini Ekadashi May 23 Sunday 24. Parashurama Dwadashi May 23 Sunday 25. Maa Chinnamasta Jayant May 25 Tuesday 26. Vaikasi Visakam May 25 Tuesday 27. Vaishakha Purnima May 26 Wednesday 28. Kurma Jayanti May 26 Wednesday 29. Buddha Purnima/Vesak May 26 Wednesday 30. Narada Jayanti May 27 Thursday 31. Ekadanta Sankashti Chaturthi May 29 Saturday 32. World No Tobacco Day May 31 Monday

While June does not boast of any significant nationwide festival, it has several important observances such as Father’s Day, International Day of Yoga, World Milk Day and World Environment Day. In this month, there also several religious Hindu fasts or vrat like Vat Savitri Vrat, Vat Purnima vrat, Nirjala Ekadashi Vrat and Gayatri Jayanti. Solar Eclipse or Surya Grahan will also a highlight of the month, expected to fall on June 10.

June 2021 Calendar With Festivals, Events, Fasts & Events

Sr. No. Festival/Events Date Day 1. World Milk Day June 1 Tuesday 2. Telangana Formation Day June 2 Wednesday 3. Hanuman Jayanthi June 4 Friday 4. World Environment Day June 5 Saturday 5. Apara Ekadashi Vrat June 6 Sunday 6. Shani Jayanti June 10 Thursday 7. Vat Savitri Vrat June 10 Thursday 8. Solar Eclipse of June 10, 2021 June 10 Thursday 9. Maharana Pratap Jayanti (As Per Hindu Calendar) June 13 Sunday 10. Mithuna Sankranti June 15 Tuesday 11. Dhumavati Jayanti June 18 Friday 12. Mahesh Navami June 19 Saturday 13. Ganga Dussehra June 20 Sunday 14. Father's Day June 20 Sunday 15. Gayatri Jayanti June 21 Monday 16. Ramalakshmana Dwadashi June 21 Monday 17. Nirjala Ekadashi Vrat June 21 Monday 18. Summer Solstice / Longest Day of The Year June 21 Monday 19. International Day of Yoga June 21 Monday 20. Vat Purnima Vrat June 24 Thursday 21. Kabirdas Jayanti June 24 Thursday 22. Krishnapingala Sankashti Chaturthi June 27 Sunday

There are significant religious festivals to be observed in July across communities. Bakrid or Eid al-Adha is one big celebration for Muslims worldwide, while Hindus will be celebrating festivals like Devshayani Ekadashi Vrat, Guru Purnima. The holy month of Shravana in the Hindu calendar will also begin this month. People will also observe secular events such as National Doctors’ Day, National Chartered Accountants’ Day, World Population Day, World Hepatitis Day, International Tiger Day and more in the month.

July 2021 Calendar With Festivals, Events, Fasts & Events

Sr. No. Festival/Events Date Day 1. National Doctors' Day (India) July 1 Thursday 2. Chartered Accountants' Day (India) July 1 Thursday 3. Independence Day (United States) July 4 Sunday 4. Yogini Ekadashi Vrat July 5 Monday 5. World Chocolate Day July 7 Wednesday 6. Ashadha Gupt Navratri Begins July 11 Sunday 7. World Population Day July 11 Sunday 8. Ratha Yatra July 12 Monday 9. Karka Sankranti July 16 Friday 10. Devshayani Ekadashi Vrat July 20 Tuesday 11. Gauri Vrat or Morakat Vrat July 20 Tuesday 12. Bakrid /Eid al-Adha July 20* Tuesday 13. Vasudeva Dwadashi July 21 Wednesday 14. Jayaparvati Vrat July 22 Thursday 15. Kokila Vrat July 23 Friday 16. Vyasa Puja July 23 Friday 17. Guru Purnima July 24 Saturday 18. Shravana Begins* North July 25 Sunday 19. Kargil Vijay Diwas July 26 Monday 20. First Shravana Somvar Vrat July 26 Monday 21. First Mangala Gauri Vrat July 27 Tuesday 22. Gajanana Sankashti Chaturthi July 27 Tuesday 23. World Hepatitis Day July 28 Wednesday 24. International Tiger Day July 29 Thursday 25. International Day of Friendship July 30 Friday

Independence Day or Swatantrata Diwas on August 15 is the biggest celebration for people in India. The national festival is celebrated with utmost joy and pride by the countrymen and women. August is also about celebrating Friendship Day. This year, Friendship Day 2021 will fall on August 1, the first Sunday of the eighth month. Islamic New Year / Al-Hijra will take place on August 9. Muharram will also be observed in the month. Then, there are a number of Hindu festivities like Raksha Bandhan, Krishna Janmashtami, Nag Panchami, Varalakshmi Vratam, Kajari Teej, Balarama Jayanti, and more. First Day of Chingam Month / Malayalam New Year will also fall in the month, which also sees the celebration of Onam. Pateti followed by Parsi New Year will also be observed in the month on August 16.

August 2021 Calendar With Festivals, Events, Fasts & Events

Sr. No. Festival/Events Date Day 1. Friendship Day August 1 Sunday 2. Second Shravan Somwar Vrat August 2 Monday 3. Aadi Perukku August 2 Monday 4. Second Mangala Gauri Vrat August 3 Tuesday 5. Kamika Ekadashi Vrat August 4 Wednesday 6. International Beer Day August 6 Friday 7. Sawan Shivratri August 6 Friday 8. Hariyali Amavasya August 8 Sunday 9. Aadi Amavasai August 8 Sunday 10. International Cat Day August 8 Sunday 11. Third Shravan Somwar Vrat August 9 Monday 12. Third Mangala Gauri Vrat August 10 Tuesday 13. Islamic New Year / Al-Hijra August 10 Tuesday 14. Hariyali Teej August 11 Wednesday 15. Andal Jayanthi August 11 Wednesday 16. Nag Panchami August 13 Friday 17. Kalki Jayanti August 13 Friday 18. Bhanu Saptami August 15 Sunday 19. Tulsidas Jayanti August 15 Sunday 20. Independence Day August 15 Sunday 21. Parsi New Year August 16 Monday 22. Fourth Shravan Somwar Vrat August 16 Monday 23. Fourth Mangala Gauri Vrat August 17 Tuesday 24. Simha Sankranti August 17 Tuesday 25. First Day of Chingam Month / Malayalam New Year August 17 Tuesday 26. Shravana Putrada Ekadashi Vrat August 18 Wednesday 27. Damodara Dwadashi August 19 Thursday 28. Ashura Day / Muharram August 19 Thursday 29. Varalakshmi Vratam August 20 Friday 30. Indian Akshay Urja Day August 20 Friday 31. Rigveda Upakarma August 21 Saturday 32. Onam, Thiruvonam August 21 Saturday 33. World Senior Citizen's Day August 21 Saturday 34. Raksha Bandhan August 22 Sunday 35. Gayatri Jayanti August 22 Sunday 36. Narali Purnima August 22 Sunday 37. Yajurveda Upakarma August 22 Sunday 38. Hayagriva Jayanti August 22 Sunday 39. World Sanskrit Day August 22 Sunday 40. Gayatri Japam August 23 Monday 41. Kajari Teej August 25 Wednesday 42. Heramba Sankashti Chaturthi August 25 Wednesday 43. Bol Choth / Bahula Chaturthi August 25 Wednesday 44. Women's Equality Day August 26 Thursday 45. Randhan Chhath August 28 Saturday 46. Balarama Jayanti August 28 Saturday 47. Indian National Sports Day August 29 Sunday 48. Bhanu Saptami August 29 Sunday 49. Shitala Satam August 29 Sunday 50. Krishna Janmashtami August 30 Monday 51. Ashtami Rohini August 30 Monday 52. Gopalakala / Dahi Handi August 31 Tuesday

Get ready to chant "Ganpati Bappa Morya" as the ten-day long festival, Ganesh Chaturthi dedicated to Lord Ganesha will kick start from September 10. Ganeshotsava will remain the highlight of the month along with other single-day fasts, festivities and events such as Hartalika Teej, Aja Ekadashi Vrat, Rishi Panchami, Durva Ashtami Puja, Anant Chaturdashi, Vishwakarma Puja, Teachers' Day, Engineers' Day, Hindi Diwas and more.

September 2021 Calendar With Festivals, Events, Fasts & Events

Sr. No. Festival/Events Date Day 1. Aja Ekadashi Vrat September 3 Friday 2. Paryushana Parvarambha September 4 Saturday 3. Teachers' Day (India) September 5 Sunday 4. International Day of Charity September 5 Sunday 5. Pithori Vrat September 6 Monday 6. Pola September 6 Monday 7. Samaveda Upakarma September 9 Thursday 8. Varaha Jayanti September 9 Thursday 9. Hartalika Teej September 9 Thursday 10. Swarna Gowri Vratha September 9 Thursday 11. Ganesh Chaturthi / Vinayaka Chaturthi September 10 Friday 12. Rishi Panchami September 11 Saturday 13. Samvatsari Parva September 11 Saturday 14. Jyeshtha Gauri Avahana September 12 Sunday 15. Jyeshtha Gauri Puja September 13 Monday 16. Mahalakshmi Vrat Begins September 13 Monday 17. Durva Ashtami Puja September 13 Monday 18. Radha Ashtami September 13 Monday 19. Jyeshtha Gauri Visarjan September 14 Tuesday 20. Hindi Diwas or Hindi Day September 14 Tuesday 21. Engineer's Day in India September 15 Wednesday 22. Vishveshvarya Jayanti September 15 Wednesday 23. Parivartini Ekadashi Vrat / Parsva Ekadashi September 17 Friday 24. Kalki Dwadashi September 17 Friday 25. Vamana Jayanti September 17 Friday 26. Kanya Sankranti September 17 Friday 27. Vishwakarma Puja September 17 Friday 28. Bhuvneshvari Jayanti September 17 Friday 29. Anant Chaturdashi September 19 Sunday 30. Ganesh Visarjan September 19 Sunday 31. Pitri Paksha Begins September 20 Monday 32. International Day of Peace September 21 Tuesday 33. Autumnal Equinox September 23 Thursday 34. Vighnaraja Sankashti Chaturthi September 24 Friday 35. World Tourism Day September 27 Monday 36. Jivitputrika Vrat September 29 Wednesday 37. World Heart Day September 29 Wednesday

If September 2021 is about Lord Ganesha, October is about honouring his mother, the divine mother goddess, Maa Durga. Sharad Navratri, the most important of four Navratris and Durga Puja are the biggest celebrations of the month. At the end of the nine-day festival, Dussehra or Vijayadashami will be celebrated on October 15, 2021. Karwa Chauth will be another major Hindu observance. Milad un-Nabi / Eid-e-Milad or Prophet's Birthday is commemorated in Rabi' al-awwal, the third month in the Islamic calendar. In 2021, it will tentatively fall on October 18.

October 2021 Calendar With Festivals, Events, Fasts & Events

Sr. No. Festival/Events Date Day 1. World Vegetarian Day October 1 Friday 2. International Coffee Day October 1 Friday 3. Indira Ekadashi Vrat October 2 Saturday 4. Gandhi Jayanti and International Day of Non-Violence October 2 Saturday 5. Pitri Paksha Ends October 6 Wednesday 6. Ashwina Navratri / Sharad Navratri Begins October 7 Thursday 7. Ashwina Navratri / Sharad Navratri Ends October 14 Thursday 8. Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti October 7 Thursday 9. Lalita Panchami / Upang Lalita Vrat October 10 Sunday 10. World Mental Health Day October 10 Sunday 11. International Day of the Girl Child October 11 Monday 12. Saraswati Avahan, Bilva Nimantran, Kalparambha, Akal Bodhon, Subho Sashti October 11 Monday 13. Saraswati Puja, Navpatrika Puja, Maha Saptami October 12 Tuesday 14. Saraswati Balidan, Durga Ashtami, Sandhi Puja October 13 Wednesday 15. Maha Navami, Durga Balidan, Saraswati Visarjan, South Saraswati Puja, Ayudh Puja October 14 Thursday 16. Durga Visarjan October 15 Friday 17. Dussehra October 15 Friday 18. Bengal Vijayadashami October 15 Friday 19. Mysore Dasara October 15 Friday 20. Vidyarambham October 15 Friday 21. Buddha Jayanti October 15 Friday 22. Madhvacharya Jayanti October 15 Friday 23. Papankusha Ekadashi Vrat October 16 Saturday 24. World Food Day October 16 Saturday 25. Padmanabha Dwadashi October 17 Sunday 26. Tula Sankranti October 17 Sunday 27. Kojagara Puja October 19 Tuesday 28. Sharad Purnima October 19 Tuesday 29. Milad un-Nabi / Eid-e-Milad October 19 Tuesday 30. Valmiki Jayanti October 20 Wednesday 31. Mirabai Jayanti October 20 Wednesday 32. Atla Tadde October 23 Saturday 33. Vakratunda Sankashti Chaturthi October 24 Sunday 34. Karwa Chauth October 24 Sunday 35. Ahoi Ashtami October 28 Thursday 36. Radha Kunda Snan October 28 Thursday 37. Halloween October 31 Sunday 38. Ladakh Day October 31 Sunday

Considered the most significant Hindu festival, Diwali or Deepavali will be celebrated on November 14, 2021. The five-day celebrations will kick off with Govatsa Dwadashi and Dhanteras on November 12 and 13. Among other important international and national days are Children's Day, International Men's Day, World Vegan Day, National Milk Day, World Kindness Day. There are also various state formation days like Karnataka Rajyotsava, Kerala Piravi and more. Guru Nanak Jayanti, the biggest Sikh festival, will also be celebrated in the month on November 19, 2021.

November 2021 Calendar With Festivals, Events, Fasts & Events

Sr. No. Festival/Events Date Day 1. Karnataka Rajyotsava November 1 Monday 2. Kerala Piravi November 1 Monday 3. Chandigarh Formation Day, Delhi Statehood Day, Puducherry Formation Day, Andaman and Nicobar Islands Formation Day, Lakshadweep Formation Day, Puducherry Formation Day, Punjab Day, Uttarakhand Day, Tamil Nadu Day, Madhya Pradesh Day, Jharkhand Day, Haryana Day, Chhattisgarh Day, Andhra Pradesh Day November 1 Monday 4. World Vegan Day November 1 Monday 5. Rama Ekadashi Vrat November 1 Monday 6. Govatsa Dwadashi, Vasu Baras, Vagh Baras November 1 Monday 7. Dhanteras, Dhantrayodashi, Dhanvantri Jayanti November 2 Tuesday 8. Yama Deepam, Kali Chaudas, Hanuman Puja, November 3 Wednesday 9. Abhyang Snan, Tamil Deepavali, Narak Chaturdashi, Diwali, Lakshmi Puja, Kedar Gauri Vrat, Chopda Puja, Sharda Puja, Kali Puja, Kamala Jayanti, November 4 Thursday 10. Govardhan Puja, Bali Pratipada, Dyuta Krida, Gujarati New Year November 5 Friday 11. Yama Dwitiya, Bhai Dooj November 6 Saturday 12. Nagula Chavithi November 8 Monday 13. Labh Panchami, Soorasamharam November 9 Tuesday 14. Chhath Puja November 10 Wednesday 15. Gopashtami November 11 Thursday 16. Akshaya Navami, Jagaddhatri Puja November 12 Friday 17. World Pneumonia Day November 12 Friday 18. Kansa Vadh November 13 Saturday 19. World Kindness Day November 13 Saturday 20. Prabodhini Ekadashi Vrat November 14-15 Sunday-Monday 21. Children's Day, Nehru Jayanti November 14 Sunday 22. World Diabetes Day November 14 Sunday 23. Tulasi Vivah November 15 Monday 24. Vrishchika Sankranti November 16 Tuesday 25. Mandalakala Begins November 16 Tuesday 26. Vaikuntha Chaturdashi November 17 Wednesday 27. Dev Deepawali November 18 Thursday 28. International Men's Day November 19 Friday 29. Kartik Purnima November 19 Friday 30. Guru Nanak Jayanti November 19 Friday 31. Ganadhipa Sankashti Chaturthi November 23 Tuesday 32. Guru Tegh Bahadur's Martyrdom Day November 24 Wednesday 33. Law Day, Constitution Day November 26 Friday 34. National Milk Day (India) November 26 Friday 35. Kalabhairav Jayanti November 27 Saturday 36. First Day of Hanukkah November 29 Monday 37. Utpanna Ekadashi Vrat November 30 Tuesday

The last month of the year, December is all about Christmas. The festive spirit of Christmas defines the holiday season. There are several other days to celebrate, of course, like Vivah Panchami, Guruvayur Ekadashi Vrat, Gita Jayanti, Annapurna Jayanti and more. And then comes the last day of the year, New Year's Eve is about bidding goodbye to the current year and ready to welcome the New Year.

December 2021 Calendar With Festivals, Events, Fasts & Events

Sr. No. Festival/Events Date Day 1. World AIDS Day December 1 Wednesday 2. Nagaland Day December 1 Wednesday 3. Assam Day December 2 Thursday 4. Solar Eclipse December 4 Saturday 5. Last day of Hanukkah December 6 Monday 6. Vivah Panchami December 8 Wednesday 7. Subrahmanya Sashti December 9 Thursday 8. Champa Shashti December 9 Thursday 9. Mokshada Ekadashi Vrat December 14 Tuesday 10. Gita Jayanti December 14 Tuesday 11. Guruvayur Ekadashi Vrat December 14 Tuesday 12. International Tea Day December 15 Wednesday 13. Kannada Hanuman Jayanti December 16 Thursday 14. Dhanu Sankranti December 16 Thursday 15. Dattatreya Jayanti / Datta Jayanti December 18 Saturday 16. Annapurna Jayanti December 19 Sunday 17. Bhairavi Jayanti December 19 Sunday 18. Arudra Darshan December 20 Monday 19. Winter Solstice December 21 Tuesday 20. Akhuratha Sankashti Chaturthi December 22 Wednesday 21. National Mathematics Day (India) December 22 Wednesday 22. Christmas December 25 Saturday 23. Good Governance Day (India) December 25 Saturday 24. Mandala Pooja December 26 Sunday 25. Boxing Day December 26 Sunday 26. Saphala Ekadashi Vrat December 30 Thursday 27. New Year’s Eve December 31 Friday

So, that was an overview of important holidays and many observances that would be taking place in India in 2021. Of course, with the world is still reeling under the coronavirus (COVID1-9) pandemic, all these events are most likely to get affected in terms of the scale of celebrations. But one must understand that it will be done keeping safety measures in mind. Let us hope, the world heals from the pandemic sooner rather than later and let this year be full of happiness, positivity and most importantly, full of hope.

