Gangaur Teej is celebrated on the third day of Shukla Paksha in the month of Magha. The festival is observed in the Indian state of Rajasthan and some parts of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and West Bengal. The predominately Hindu festival is solely dedicated to Goddess Gauri, wife of Lord Shiva. It is also referred to as Gauri Tritiya, celebrated on Monday, 4th April 2022. Gauri Tritiya is a very pious festival in Hinduism. Treating this day as Teej, women pray and worship the idol of Goddess Gauri to protect their husbands and children. Unmarried women also perform Gangaur puja by keeping vrat and decorating the clay idols of Lord Shiva and Mata Gauri. Unwedded girls also cook traditional dishes for the family members and wholeheartedly perform all the customs for getting a good husband like God Shiva. April 2022 Holiday Calendar With Major Indian Festivals and Events: Chaitra Navratri, Ramadan, Good Friday; Check List of All Important Dates and Bank Holidays for the Month.

It is believed that after a temporary long sacrament Goddess Parvati or Gauri and Lord Shiva reunited on this particular day. After the seventh day of Holi, unmarried girls carry earthen pots, which have a wheat crop, sowed in the mud collected from the Holika Dahan. The pot with a hole and a lamp-lit inside, called ‘Ghudlia,’ is carried on heads. As we celebrate Gangaur Teej 2022, we have curated greetings, HD Images of Goddess Gauri, messages, quotes and SMS below.

Gangaur Teej 2022 Greetings

Gangaur Teej 2022 Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp SMS Reads: Wishing You a Very Happy Gangaur Tritiya 2022. May the Magic of This Teej Bring Lots of Happiness And Love to your Life.

Gauri Tritiya 2022 HD Images

Gangaur Teej 2022 Messages (File Image)

HD Image Reads: May Goddess Parvati Fulfil All Your Dreams and Fill Your Life with Joy and Contentment. Happy Gangaur Teej 2022.

Happy Gangaur Teej 2022 Photos

Gangaur Teej 2022 Wishes (File Image)

Facebook Status Reads: May The Divine Light Of Maa Gauri Spread Into Your Life. Wishing You a very Happy and Prosperous Gauri Tritiya 2022.

Gangaur Teej 2022 Messages

Gangaur Teej 2022 Greetings (File Image)

Facebook Post Reads: Maa Parvathi Aap Par Apni Kripa Humesha Banaye Rahkhe. Apko Gangaur Teej Ki Shubh Kamnaye.

Gangaur Teej 2022 WhatsApp Sticker

Gangaur Teej 2022 SMS (File Image)

WhatsApp SMS Reads: To the Strong and Charismatic Women, Who Fast All Day Long for the Happy, Peaceful and Prosperous Lives of Their Husbands, Wishing You a Blessed Gangaur Teej 2022.

Devotees who celebrate the pious Gangaur festival wake up early in the morning to take an early morning bath. This day is also known as Saubhagya Teej. Gauri Tritiya is also mentioned in the Puranas.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 04, 2022 06:37 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).