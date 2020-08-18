Mumbai, August 18: Amid the rising COVID-19 case in Mumbai and the country, the Greater Mumbai Municipal Corporation launched a website shreeganeshvisarjan.com where one can make the booking for Ganesh idol visarjan. The new initiative has been taken to avoid crowding on the visarjan day.

According to a report, published in Loksatta, the civic body has launched the website and asked the Ganesh mandals and residents of D-Ward and C-Ward to book a slot online for visarjan. All the devotees, bringing Ganesh idols from home and wishing to carry out the visarjan, will now have to specify the date, time and place. Ganpati Visarjan 2020: BMC Orders People and Mandals in Containment Zones of Mumbai to Immerse Idols in Metallic Tank Inside The Sealed Premises Amid COVID-19

The civic body has spotted seven spots for the devotees to choose from where they can carry out visarjan. They include SM Joshi Kridangan, August Kranti Maidan, Gilder Lane Vashaat, Banganga Talwa, BIT Chawl Maidan (Mumbai Central) and Bodyguard Lane RTO.

Here are steps to book a slot:

1) Visit BMC's official website: shreeganeshvisarjan.com

2) Fill in the mandal's or individual's name and contact details.

3) Select Ward: D-Ward or C-Ward.

4) Select the place where they want to carry out visarjan.

5) Fill in the date and time for Ganpati visarjan.

Following the applications, the BMC will scrutinise the applications and allot slots. BMC has also asked the devotees to reach the spot an hour before the allotted time.

