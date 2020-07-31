Mumbai, July 31: Amid the coronavirus cases rapidly rising in the metropolitan city, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Friday imposed restrictions for people and Ganeshotsav Mandals in containment zones of Mumbai to immerse idols in a metallic tank or something else inside containment zone itself. For people living in sealed buildings, they will have to immerse the Ganesh idols at their homes, said BMC.

Issuing the order, BMC said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "People/Ganeshotsav Mandals in containment zones will have to immerse idols in a metallic tank or something else inside containment zone itself. Also, people living in buildings which are sealed must immerse idols at their homes." Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: BMC Urges Mandals in Mumbai to Follow 'One Ward-One Ganpati' Concept.

Here's what BMC said:

People/Ganeshotsav Mandals in containment zones will have to immerse idols in a metallic tank or something else inside containment zone itself. Also, people living in buildings which are sealed must immerse idols at their homes: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/rI9eVNxK60 — ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2020

Earlier, the Union government had put restrictions on any congregation — religious, political, cultural — till August 31 under Unlock 3 guidelines. Due to this order, civic authorities across India are restricting the movement of people and have issued similar circulars, as festivals are lined up in August. In Mumbai and rest of Maharashtra, the most popular festival -- Ganesh Chaturthi -- begins from August 22.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 31, 2020 09:32 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).