Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2020! This year Ganpati celebration is going to be different. The year 2020 single-handedly managed mellow down the celebrations for most of us because we are maintaining social distancing in order to curb the coronavirus infection. The loud and extravagant part of the Ganesh Chaturthi celebration aka visarjan or idol immersion will have to be done silently. Since, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has issued guidelines for the idol immersion at home, you might want to take some precaution. However, that is no reason the spirits must not be high during the celebration. Ganesh Visarjan 2020 Puja Vidhi at Home: Follow These Traditions and Rituals to Bid Farewell to Ganpati Bappa.

The immersion of Lord Ganesha will be done on September 1. However, some devotees keep Ganpati Bappa at home for three days, but most devotees worship Ganesha for 11 days. If you are planning to have a visarjan amid coronavirus, there are ways you can make the celebration fun and safe for everyone:

Virtual Ganpati Visarjan

If you can't invite your family home, you can have a video call celebration with dhol taashe. People may be apart but the feels will be high and you can create a whole visarjan atmosphere virtually.

Use a Giant Tub

You can use a giant tub at home to get the visarjan done. If you have an eco-friendly Ganesha, have the visarjan according to the instruction given on the package.

Food

Food equals happiness. You may not be able to meet a lot of people but you can have a get together on video chats with your loved ones.

It is said that the Lord Ganesha visarjan puja is done very similar to the way it was placed on Ganesh Chaturthi. On this day wishes are made that lord Ganesha comes in next year. On Ganesh Chaturthi, Lord Ganesha is welcomed home while on Anant Chaturdashi Lord Ganesha is given a farewell aka visarjan. You must immerse Lord Ganesha only according to the number of days you had pledged initially.

