Gita Jayanti marks the birthday of holy Srimad Bhagawad Gita - the sacred Hindu texts that are filled with lessons on life. Gita Jayanti is celebrated on Ekadashi Tithi in Shukla Paksha of Margashirsha month according to the Hindu Calendar. Also known as Vaikuntha Ekadashi, Gita Jayanti 2020 will be celebrated on December 25. There are various important aspects of celebrating Gita Jayanti. Many people often take this opportunity to share quotes and verses of Bhagavad Gita Quotes, Bhagvad Gita, Gita Jayanti, Gita Jayanti 2020, Bhagwat Gita, Gita Jayanti wishes in Hindi, Gita Jayanti Ki Shubkamnaye messages, Happy Gita Jayanti 2020 WhatsApp Stickers and Vaikuntha Ekadashi Facebook Stickers with family and friends.

Some people also observe the Vaikuntha Ekadashi Vrat, which is a stringent Nirjala fast that is only broken on the next day. It is said that on this day the doors to Lord Vishnu's heavenly abode - Vaikuntha - are opened. The Ekadashi tithi begins at 11.17 PM on 24 December and ends on 26 December at 1.54 AM. Gita Jayanti 2020 will mark the 5157th anniversary of the Holy book Srimad Bhagavad Gita, which is the compilation of dialogues between Arjuna and Krishna in the battlefield of Kurukshetra.

It is believed that on the day of Gita Jayanti, Lord Krishna recited the Gita to Arjuna. Celebration of Gita Jayanti is often a grand affair with Gita Mahotsav being organised for one and all. Devotees from across the world often visit temples and some travel to Haryana for the International Gita Mahotsav, since it was started in 2016. Celebrations of Gita Mahotsav 2020 are sure to be a rather small scale as COVID-19 continues to spread in various parts of the world. However, people are sure to share quotes and verses of Bhagwat Gita, Gita Jayanti wishes and messages, Happy Gita Jayanti 2020 WhatsApp Stickers and Vaikuntha Ekadashi Facebook Stickers online.

The International Gita Mahotsav is currently being celebrated in Haryana. On the occasion of Vaikunt Ekadashi, many temples also organise special prayers where devotees believe that they are blessed with Lord Vishnu’s presence. We hope that this year, people go back to this sacred book and understand and spread the true learnings of the Bhagavad Gita. Happy Gita Jayanti 2020!

