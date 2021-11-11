Gopashtami is the eighth day in the bright half of Kartik month. Gopashtami 2021 is observed on November 11, Thursday. Gopashtami is the celebration of the day when Lord Krishna’s father, Nanda Maharaj, gave him the responsibility for taking care of the cows of Vrindavan. Therefore, this festival is dedicated to Lord Krishna and cows. People share the glories of cows and their protection by sharing Happy Gopashtami messages. We at LatestLY have curated messages that you can send and greet your friends on this day. You may select from our wide range of WhatsApp stickers, images, HD Wallpapers and SMS.

People celebrate this day by worshipping the cows. They go to the goshala, bathe and cleanse the cows and the goshala and decorate them with clothes and jewellery before starting the rituals for the day. Devotees pay special respect to cows for their utilities in daily life. Observing this day, here are greetings that you can send to your family and relatives through WhatsApp status, images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

Gopashtami 2021 Greetings & HD Images

Happy Gopashtami Wishes (File Image)

Happy Gopashtami Wishes (File Image)

Happy Gopashtami Wishes (File Image)

Happy Gopashtami Wishes (File Image)

Happy Gopashtami Wishes (File Image)

Happy Gopashtami Wishes (File Image)

Gopashtami is also known as Kartik Shukla Ashtami. It is a very famous festival in Vrindavan, Mathura and other Braj regions. Shree Krishna Puja and cow Puja are done on this day to seek blessings for a good and healthy life. In Hindu culture, cows are worshipped as mothers. Therefore, this day is of utmost importance in any state of the country. You can observe and celebrate the day by sending these WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS to one and all. Wishing everyone as Happy Gopashtami or Kartik Shukla Ashtami 2021!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 11, 2021 07:09 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).