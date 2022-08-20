World Senior Citizen's Day, as the name suggests, is a celebration to honour the senior citizens all around the world who do not get enough appreciation or attention for having contributed to our society and for having moulded us into the people we are today. This day aims to recognise their achievements, the knowledge they have imparted to the next generations, and their research in the fields of science, literature, medicine and the like. This day also aims to discuss and make people aware about the problems that affect the elderly, whether it’s abuse, abandonment or physical ailments. Read on to learn more about the date, significance and ways of appreciating the elderly on World Senior Citizen’s Day 2022. World Humanitarian Day 2022 Date and Significance: Extending The Hand of Help on This Important International Day.

When is World Senior Citizen's Day 2022?

This day is celebrated annually on August 21 and can trace its origins to 1988, when former President of the United States, Ronald Reagan, officially founded the day and spoke about how we owe gratitude to all the senior citizens for shaping our lives in the present day with their achievements throughout their lives. This day is all about respecting and cherishing all the elderly people in your life who have guided, motivated and shared their vast experiences with you. Anyone above the age of 60 is considered a senior citizen. While some senior citizens form an active part of our society and are loved and cherished by family, there are others who are neglected and abandoned and might need help from the society.

Significance of World Senior Citizen’s Day 2022

World Senior Citizen’s Day is primarily seen as a day of celebration and appreciation for the elderly, who are often neglected and therefore need to be remembered and acknowledged for their contributions to the society and in different fields of study. In this day and age, senior citizens might struggle with accessing social media, smartphones and applications. This day, therefore, also stresses on lending a helping hand to not just our near and dear ones but also other elderly in the community who might need our help to navigate certain issues they might not be familiar with.

This World Senior Citizen’s Day 2022, our aim is to respect and acknowledge all the senior citizens and also to offer help to the elderly. This day also serves as a reminder to spread awareness about different government schemes to reach out to the elderly in need in whichever ways we can.

