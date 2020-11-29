Guru Nanak Jayanti 2020 will be celebrated by the Sikh community across the world on November 30. This year, it will be the 551st birth anniversary of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the first guru of Sikhs. The occasion is also known as the Parkash Purab of Guru Nanak Dev ji. The day holds great significance for the Sikh community. On the occasion of the Parkash Utsav of Sri Guru Nanak dev Ji, LatestLY brings you quotes and HD images of the first Sikh guru. Guru Nanak Gurpurab 2020 Greetings: WhatsApp Stickers, Guru Nanak Dev Ji HD Images, Gurpurab Facebook Wishes and Prakash Utsav Messages to Send on Guru Nanak Jayanti.

Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji is also known as Baba Nanak. He was born in a Hindu Khatri family at Rai Bhoi Ki Talvaṇḍi village, which is now part of Nankana Sahib in Pakistan to Sri Mehta Kaloo ji and Mata Tripta Ji. He also had one elder sister - Bebe Nanaki, who was five years older than him. Guru Nanak Dev Ji's preachings are also registered in the form of 974 poetic hymns in Sri Guru Granth Sahib. Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji Jayanti 2020: Here Are Facts About the First Sikh Guru on His 551st Parkash Purab.

Here Are Quotes by Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji:

"I Am Not the Born; How Can There Be Either Birth or Death for Me?"

"Speak Only That Which Will Bring You Honor."

"Burn Worldly Love, Rub the Ashes and Make Ink of It, Make the Heart the Pen, the Intellect the Writer, Write That Which Has No End or Limit."

"Dwell in Peace in the Home of Your Own Being, and the Messenger of Death Will Not Be Able to Touch You."

"I Bow at His Feet Constantly, and Pray to Him, the Guru, the True Guru, Has Shown Me the Way."

"Death Would Not Be Called Bad, O People, if One Knew How to Truly Die."

"Whatever Kind of Seed Is Sown in a Field, Prepared in Due Season, a Plant of That Same Kind, Marked With the Peculiar Qualities of the Seed, Springs Up in It."

"I Am Neither a Child, a Young Man, nor an Ancient; nor Am I of Any Caste."

"Even Kings and Emperors With Heaps of Wealth and Vast Dominion Cannot Compare With an Ant Filled With the Love of God."

"The Production of Children, the Nurture of Those Born, and the Daily Life of Men, of These Matters Woman Is Visibly the Cause."

Guru Nanak Dev Ji married Mata Sulakkhani on September 24, 1487, at the age of 18. He had two sons Sri Chand and Lakshmi Chand. Guru Nanak Dev Ji preached about equality as he did not believe in the concept of caste or religion. Guru Nanak travelled extensively during his lifetime. He made four spiritual journeys also know as Udasis. In the later part of his life, Guru Nanak Dev Ji settled in Kartarpur. At the age of 70, he left for heavenly abode.

