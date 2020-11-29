The Sikh community across the world will celebrate the 551st birth anniversary of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the first Sikh Guru and founder of Sikhism, on November 30. The Guru Nanak Dev ji's Parkash Purab is also known as Guru Nanak Jayanti. This year, Guru Nanak Jayanti 2020 will fall on Monday. The occasion holds a greater significance for people of the Sikh community. Guru Nanak Gurpurab 2020 Greetings: WhatsApp Stickers, Guru Nanak Dev Ji HD Images, Gurpurab Facebook Wishes and Prakash Utsav Messages to Send on Guru Nanak Jayanti.

Sri Guru Nanak Dev ji, also referred as Baba Nanak, was born on Puranmashi of Kattak in 146, as per the Bikrami calendar at Rai Bhoi Ki Talvaṇḍi village, which is part of Nankana Sahib in Pakistan. Guru Nanak Dev ji's father, Mehta Kalu ji, was a village accountant and mother Mata Tripta ji was a religious lady. Guru Nanak Jayanti 2020 Date: Know About Guru Nanak Dev Ji? What is Gurpurab? Here's Everything About Prakash Utsav Celebrations on Kartik Purnima.

Facts About Guru Nanak Dev Ji:

Guru Nanak Dev ji was born in a Hindu Khatri family.

He also had one elder sister - Bebe Nanaki, who was five years older than him. Bebe Nanaki was later married to Jai Ram and went to Sultanpur.

Guru Nanak Dev Ji married Mata Sulakkhani on September 24, 1487, at the age of 18.

He had two sons Sri Chand and Lakshmi Chand.

Guru Nanak Dev Ji preached about equality as he did not believe in the concept of caste or religion.

Guru Nanak Dev Ji laid the foundation of Sikhism, and he was the first among ten gurus of Sikhs.

The first Sikh Guru's teaching majorly involved three things- 'Vand Chakko', 'Kirat Karo' and 'Naam Japo'. Vand Chakko consists of sharing with others and helping the needy ones. Kirat Karo focuses on earning livelihood honestly without any fraud or cheating and "Naam Japo" focusses on meditating.

Guru Nanak Dev Ji started the concept of langar.

Guru Nanak Dev Ji made four journeys or Udasis on foot. He spent 20 years of his life in travelling.

In the later part of his life, Guru Nanak Dev ji settled in Kartarpur. He lived there until his death in 1539. Guru Nanak appointed Bhai Lehna as the successor Guru and renamed his Guru Angad Dev. At the age of 70, he left for heavenly abode, and his body was never founded. At present, Gurdwara Sri Kartarpur Sahib was built at the place where, he spent the last few years of his life.

