Guru Purnima is a deeply spiritual and cultural occasion celebrated to honour and express gratitude to teachers, mentors, and spiritual guides. Observed on the full moon day in the month of Ashadha, it marks the birth anniversary of Sage Vyasa and commemorates the vital role of the Guru in guiding one from darkness to light. Devotees across India and beyond pay homage through prayers, rituals, and expressions of reverence, acknowledging the Guru as the bridge to wisdom and enlightenment. Guru Purnima 2025 falls on Thursday, July 10. To celebrate the festival, we bring you Guru Purnima 2025 Sanskrit wishes, hymns, greetings, thoughtful quotes, chants, messages, HD images and wallpapers that you can share to honour your mentors.

On Guru Purnima, it is customary and meaningful to share greetings in Sanskrit, one of the oldest languages that holds deep spiritual resonance. Sanskrit shlokas such as “गुरुर्ब्रह्मा गुरुर्विष्णुः गुरुर्देवो महेश्वरः। गुरु: साक्षात् परब्रह्म तस्मै श्रीगुरवे नमः॥” are commonly recited to praise the Guru, equating them to the divine trinity of Brahma, Vishnu, and Shiva. These timeless verses not only convey respect but also elevate the emotional and spiritual value of the occasion. Sharing such greetings reinforces the sacredness of the bond between Guru and disciple. As you observe Guru Purnima 2025, share these Guru Purnima 2025 Sanskrit wishes, hymns, greetings, thoughtful quotes, chants, messages, HD images and wallpapers.

Guru Purnima Sanskrit Wishes

Other popular Sanskrit greetings include phrases like “शुभं गुरु पूर्णिमा” (Shubham Guru Purnima) and “आचार्य देवो भव” (Acharya Devo Bhava – The teacher is equivalent to God). Many people write or recite these lines in cards, social media posts, or during in-person rituals. Using Sanskrit to express gratitude on Guru Purnima enhances the authenticity and reverence of the gesture, connecting the modern world with the roots of Vedic tradition and spiritual heritage.

