Guru Purnima, also known as Vyasa Purnima, is an auspicious occasion that is dedicated to honouring teachers and spiritual guides, often referred to as Guru. Guru Purnima is celebrated on the full moon day in the Hindu month of Ashadha, which corresponds to the month of June or July in the Gregorian calendar. Guru Purnima 2025 falls on Thursday, July 10. This day acknowledges the role of the Gurus play in our lives and offers respect to all the spiritual and academic Gurus. Guru Purnima is celebrated as a festival in India, Nepal and Bhutan by Hindus, Jains and Buddhists.

Guru Purnima is also known as Vyasa Purnima, for it marks the birthday of Veda Vyasa, the sage who authored the Mahabharata and compiled the Vedas. In short, the full moon day during the Ashadha month is known as Guru Purnima Day. Traditionally, this day is reserved for Guru Puja. In this article, let’s know more about Guru Purnima 2025 date, timings and the significance of the auspicious occasion dedicated to gurus. Hindu Festivals Calendar 2025: Know Dates of Holi, Chaitra Navratri, Durga Puja, Ganesh Chaturthi, Diwali and Other Major Festivals in India.

Guru Purnima 2025 Date and Auspicious Timings

Guru Purnima 2025 falls on Thursday, July 10, 2025. Guru Purnima 2025 tithi begins at 01:36 AM on July 9 and will end at 02:06 AM on July 10.

Guru Purnima Significance

Guru Purnima holds great significance in Hinduism as it honours the contributions of our gurus in our lives. Guru refers to a spiritual guide who enlightens disciples by his knowledge and teachings. On this day, disciples offer Puja or pay respect to their Gurus.

The word guru is derived from the Sanskrit root words, ‘gu’ and ‘ru’, where Gu means ‘darkness’ or ‘ignorance’, and ru means ‘dispeller’. Therefore, a guru is the dispeller of darkness or ignorance. The celebration of Guru Purnima is marked by spiritual activities and may include a ritualistic event, Guru puja, in honour of the guru or teacher. Gurus are believed by many to be the most necessary part of life.

