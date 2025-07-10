  • Lifestyle
    Guru Purnima 2025 Wishes, Messages and Images: Share Meaningful Quotes, Greetings and HD Wallpapers To Express Gratitude Towards the Gurus

    In the Hindu tradition, disciples express gratitude to their gurus through prayers, offerings, and by seeking blessings for wisdom and spiritual growth. In schools and institutions, students honour their teachers through various cultural programs and gestures of respect. The day also commemorates the birth anniversary of the great sage Maharishi Vyasa. Happy Guru Purnima 2025!

    Festivals & Events Team Latestly| Jul 10, 2025 06:00 AM IST
    Guru Purnima 2025 Wishes, Messages and Images: Share Meaningful Quotes, Greetings and HD Wallpapers To Express Gratitude Towards the Gurus
    Happy Guru Purnima (Photo Credits: File Image)

    Guru Purnima 2025 falls on Thursday, July 10. It is a revered day in Hinduism, Buddhism, and Jainism dedicated to honouring spiritual teachers and mentors, the gurus who guide individuals from ignorance to enlightenment. Celebrated on the full moon day (Purnima) in the month of Ashadha (June–July), the occasion is rooted in ancient traditions. It is believed to be the day when Lord Shiva became the first Guru (Adi Guru) and began the transmission of yogic knowledge to the Saptarishis, making it a deeply spiritual observance. To celebrate Guru Purnima 2025, share these Guru Purnima 2025 wishes, messages, images, meaningful quotes, greetings and HD wallpapers as you express gratitude to your gurus. Hindu Festivals Calendar 2025: Know Dates of Holi, Chaitra Navratri, Durga Puja, Ganesh Chaturthi, Diwali and Other Major Festivals in India.

    In the Hindu tradition, disciples express gratitude to their gurus through prayers, offerings, and by seeking blessings for wisdom and spiritual growth. In schools and institutions, students honour their teachers through various cultural programs and gestures of respect. The day also commemorates the birth anniversary of the great sage Maharishi Vyasa, the compiler of the Mahabharata and the Vedas, hence it is also known as Vyasa Purnima. His contributions to spiritual literature have made this day a celebration of learning and guidance. As you observe Guru Purnima 2025, share these Guru Purnima 2025 wishes, messages, images, meaningful quotes, greetings and HD wallpapers. Happy Guru Purnima 2025 Messages and Spiritual Quotes: Share Wishes, Greetings, HD Images and Wallpapers To Celebrate the Auspicious Festival Dedicated to the Gurus.

    In Buddhism, Guru Purnima marks the day when Lord Buddha gave his first sermon at Sarnath after attaining enlightenment, thus initiating the Wheel of Dharma. The essence of Guru Purnima lies in humility, reverence, and introspection. It reminds individuals of the value of guidance in life’s journey and the sacred relationship between the teacher and the student. Whether in spiritual or academic life, Guru Purnima encourages everyone to cherish and honour those who help shape minds, souls, and futures.

    (The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 10, 2025 06:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

    In Buddhism, Guru Purnima marks the day when Lord Buddha gave his first sermon at Sarnath after attaining enlightenment, thus initiating the Wheel of Dharma. The essence of Guru Purnima lies in humility, reverence, and introspection. It reminds individuals of the value of guidance in life’s journey and the sacred relationship between the teacher and the student. Whether in spiritual or academic life, Guru Purnima encourages everyone to cherish and honour those who help shape minds, souls, and futures.

    (The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 10, 2025 06:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

    Festivals And Events Greetings on Guru Purnima Guru Purnima Guru Purnima 2025 Guru Purnima Celebrations Guru Purnima Date Guru Purnima Greetings Guru Purnima HD Images Guru Purnima HD Wallpapers Guru Purnima Images Guru Purnima Messages Guru Purnima Quotes Guru Purnima Sayings Guru Purnima WhatsApp Wishes Guru Purnima Wishes Happy Guru Purnima Happy Guru Purnima Greetings Happy Guru Purnima Images Happy Guru Purnima Messages Today Festival
