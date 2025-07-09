Guru Purnima 2025 is on July 10. The full moon day during the month of Ashadha is celebrated as Guru Purnima, also known as Vyasa Purnima. The day is dedicated to Guru Puja or Guru worship, coinciding with the birth anniversary of Veda Vyasa. On this day, disciples offer Puja or pay respect to their spiritual gurus and academic teachers. To make the festival more memorable, we bring you Happy Guru Purnima 2025 messages and spiritual quotes that you can share along with Guru Purnima 2025 wishes, HD images and wallpapers as you celebrate the day dedicated to Gurus.

Happy Guru Purnima Messages

Guru Purnima Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

Happy Guru Purnima Wishes

Guru Purnima Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

Happy Guru Purnima Greetings

Guru Purnima Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Happy Guru Purnima Images

Happy Guru Purnima Wallpapers

Happy Guru Purnima (Photo Credits: File Image)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)