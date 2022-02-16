Happy Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2022! Sant Guru Ravidas Ji was a great social reformer, philosopher, poet, and follower of God of the 15th century. He taught for the welfare of society by rising above discrimination. The glimpse of love for God is clearly visible in the compositions of Ravidas Ji. He used to tell others about the love of God through his creations and advised them to connect with the almighty. Ravidas Ji often raised his voice against the evils of society. He challenged Brahmanism in the medieval period and used to say that a person is not superior on the basis of birth, but he becomes worthy of worship by his actions. Sant Ravidas is considered a contemporary of Sant Kabir. Even the forty verses composed by Guru Ravidas have been included in the Guru Granth Sahib, the holy scripture of the Sikhs. On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas Ji, one of the great saints, you can wish your friends-relatives through these messages, WhatsApp stickers, Facebook greetings, and GIFs. Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2022: With eye on Punjab Assembly Elections, CM Arvind Kejriwal Declares School holiday in Delhi on February 16.

Although not much information related to his birth is present in history. Based on some evidence and facts, Ravidas Ji was born in 1377 AD in Gobardhanpur village of Varanasi city of Uttar Pradesh. At the same time, many scholars are of the opinion about his birth that he was born between 1482 and 1527. His father was a shoemaker and his mother Kalsa Devi was a housewife. According to the Hindu calendar, Sant Ravidas Ji was born on the full moon date of Magha month. It is also said that Sant Ravidas had made Swami Ramanand his spiritual guru at the behest of Kabir ji. Devotees from all over the country come together to celebrate the birth anniversary of the Guru. On this occasion of Guru Ravidas Jayanti, we have brought you some Wishes, Quotes, Messages, Facebook, and WhatsApp Status. Which you can share with your friends and family. February 2022 Holidays Calendar With Festivals & Events: Vasant Panchami, Valentine’s Day, Chinese New Year; Know All Important Dates and List of Indian Bank Holidays for the Month.

Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2022 Messages

Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2022 Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

HD Image Reads: Wish You and Your Family a Very Happy Guru Ravi Das Jayanthi. May Guruji Shower His Blessings on Your Entire Family.

Happy Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2022 Wishes

Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2022 Messages in Hindi (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Sticker Reads: Guru Ravidas Jayanti Ki Shybhkaamnaayein!

Latest Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2022 SMS

Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2022 HD Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

HD Wallpaper Reads: Wish You and Your Family a Very Happy Guru Ravidas Jayanti

Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2022 HD Wallpapers

Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2022 Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2022 Wish Reads: May This Guru Ravidas Jayanti Bring Wisdom, Peace, and Prosperity in Your Lives. Happy Ravidas Jayanti

Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2022 Quotes

Guru Ravidass Jayanti (Photo Credits: File Photo)

WhatsApp SMS Reads: Guru Ravidas Jayanti

Ravidas Ji lived amongst sages in childhood and had more inclination towards spirituality. This is the reason that more devotional feelings were awakened in him. It is believed that by worshiping Lord Vishnu on this day, people get on the path of attainment of wealth, and problems related to money are solved.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 16, 2022 08:23 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).