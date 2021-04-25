The auspicious festival of Hanuman Jayanti 2021 is approaching and Hindus are gearing up to observe one of the most important occasions that fall on the full moon day of Chaitra month in the Hindu calendar. The religious festival celebrates the birth anniversary of Lord Hanuman, who is immensely venerated throughout India and Nepal. He is worshipped as a deity with the ability to attain victory against evil and provide protection. As Hanuman Jayanti 2021 approaches, there must be few things that you are looking forward to know. For instance, when is Hanuman Jayanti 2021? In this article, we answer all your queries—Hanuman Jayanti 2021 date, Chaitra Purnima tithi, puja muhurat, significance, and more.

Hanuman Jayanti 2021 Date, Chaitra Purnima Tithi and Puja Muhurat

As mentioned already, Hanuman Jayanti falls on the full moon day (Purnima tithi) of Hindu month Chaitra. Hanuman Jayanti 2021 starts on April 26 and ends on April 27—coinciding with the April Pink Super Moon. The Hanuman Jayanti Chaitra Purnima tithi begins at 12:44 pm on April 26 and ends at 9:01 am on April 27. Hanuman Jayanti 2021 Siddhi Yoga timing will be till 8:03 pm on April 27. It is considered an auspicious puja muhurat to worship Lord Hanuman on his Jayanti.

Hanuman Jayanti: Significance

Lord Hanuman—an ardent devotee of Hindu god Lord Rama is considered to be the symbol of strength and energy. He is believed to be able to assume any form at will, wielded the gada, move mountains, dart through the air, and many more. Hanuman Jayanti is the religious festival observed to mark his birth anniversary. On the auspicious day, devotees celebrate him and seek his blessings. They flock to temples, present religious offerings, chant the Hanuman Chalisa, reading the holy scriptures of Ramayana and Mahabharata, and more. April 2021 Holidays Calendar With Festivals & Events.

Hanuman Jayanti utsav is an important festival. However, this year, the celebration will be limited because of the ongoing health crisis. Devotees are urged to observe the day at home, and worship Lord Hanuman, to bless the nation and gives us all the strength to continue our battle with the pandemic.

