The biggest and brightest moon of the month is about to grace the sky, mesmerising skygazers across the world. A supermoon arises when the new or full is closer to Earth than usual. The Super Pink Moon or the Pink Supermoon is the fourth full moon of 2021, and the lunar surface will appear a whole 14 percent larger and 30 percent brighter than some past full moons. So are you ready? The April Super Pink Moon 2021 will occur on April 26-27. Since venturing out is a big no during this global health crisis, you can get a fairly stunning view from your balcony or terrace too. And if you want more clearer glimpse, there is live streaming, available on YouTube. In this article, we bring you the Super Pink Moon 2021 live streaming date and time, so you can watch the April Supermoon online, and enjoy the celestial event.

Super Pink Moon 2021 Live Streaming Date and Time

April’s Super Pink Moon 2021 will not appear pink, like cotton candy, but the supermoon will sure be a beautiful sight for viewing in-person or online. The easiest way to watch the mesmerising event will simply be to look outside for the big round lantern in the sky. If you have binoculars, you can get a closer peek. Otherwise, too, the celestial event is sure to leave you in awe, viewing it with naked eyes. April Pink Supermoon will grace the skies on April 26-27, with the moon reaching peak illumination on April 26, at 11:33 pm EDT (9:03 am, April 27). To get the most impressive views, you can look at the sky at around 7:30 pm EDT (5:00 am IST, April 27) and 6:30 am EDT on April 27 (4:00 pm IST, April 27)—that’s when the Moon is expected to appear the largest.

Like every year, live streaming options will be available on online platforms to give viewers a memorable experience. The Virtual Telescope Project will live stream the celestial event. You can access the viewing party through its WebTV page. In addition, the Super Pink Moon 2021 will be live-streamed on YouTube.

Watch Super Pink Moon 2021 Live Streaming Video:

The Super Pink Moon is named after the blooming of moss pink—a wildflower that is native to eastern North America. The moon has other names such as Sprouting Grass Moon, Fish Moon, Hare Moon, and Paschal Moon.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 25, 2021 04:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).