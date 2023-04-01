Hanuman Jayanti is an auspicious occasion celebrated by Hindus across India. The day is celebrated as the birthday of Lord Hanuman, the ardent devotee of Lord Ram. Every year, Hanuman Jayanti occurs on the full moon day of the Hindu month Chaitra, corresponding to March or April in the Gregorian calendar. Hanuman Jayanti 2023 will be celebrated this year on April 6 (Thursday). Hanuman is worshipped as a deity with the ability to gain victory over evil and provide protection. He is regarded as an incarnation of Vishnu and revered as a symbol of strength and energy. On this festival, devotees of Hanuman celebrate him and seek his protection and blessings. As Hanuman Jayanti 2023 nears, here's all you need to know about the history and significance of the auspicious day. Hanuman Jayanti Bhog: Favourite Food Offerings to Lord Hanuman That You Can Make for the Celebration.

Hanuman Jayanti 2023 Date

Hanuman Jayanti 2023 will be celebrated on April 6, 2023 (Thursday).

Hanuman Jayanti 2023 Timings and Shubh Muhurat

Hanuman Jayanti Purnima Tithi will begin on April 5, 2023 at 7.49 am and will end on April 6, 2023 at 8.34 am.

Hanuman Jayanti Significance

On this day, devotees visit temples dedicated to Lord Hanuman and seek his blessings by applying a tilak of sinduram to their foreheads from Hanuman's murti. According to Hindu Mythology, when Hanuman found Sita applying sinduram on her forehead, he enquired about this tradition, to which Sita replied that doing so would ensure a long life for her husband, Rama. Being an ardent devotee of Shri Ram, Hanuman smeared his entire body with sinduram, thus ensuring Rama's immortality. Happy Hanuman Jayanti Greetings & Bajrangbali Photos To Celebrate Hanuman Janmotsav.

Hanuman Jayanti Celebrations

In most Indian states, Hanuman Jayanti is observed on the full-moon day of the Hindu month of Chaitra (Chaitra Purnima). In Karnataka, the day is observed on Shukla Paksha Trayodashi, during the Margashirsha month or in Vaishakha, while in a few states like Kerala and Tamil Nadu, it is celebrated during the month of Dhanu (called Margali in Tamil). In Odisha, Hanuman Jayanti is observed on Pana Sankranti. In northern India, it is celebrated on the fourteenth day of the lunar month of Kartika.

