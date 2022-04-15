Hanuman Jayanti is an important festival that is greatly venerated in Hinduism. The occasion celebrates the birth anniversary of Lord Hanuman, the master of eight powers who immensely revered Shri Ram. Hanuman also by names like Bajrangbali, Chiranjivi, Anjaneya and Maruti are believed to be the eleventh Rudra incarnation of Lord Shiva who devoted his life to Lord Rama and Sita. The auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti 2022 will be observed on Saturday, 16th of April. On the day of Hanuman Jayanti, idols of Hanuman are adorned and worshipped. Devotees go to temples, after taking an early bath, chant verses from the Hanuman Chalisa, apply vermillion on the forehead and take part in the aarti. Folks also chant mantras, hymns and Hanuman Chalisa and seek His blessings to ward off the evil. Hanuman Jayanti 2022 Wishes & Tamil Hanumath Jayanthi HD Images: Wish Family and Friends With Greetings, SMS, Wallpapers and WhatsApp Messages.

The celebration of Hanuman Janmotsav has lots of importance to Brahmacharis, wrestlers, and bodybuilders as Bajrangbali was the patron God of wrestling. According to the Hindu Calendar, the religious festival is marked on the day of the full moon in Chaitra. The Purnima Tithi will start at 2:25 am on April 16, and will end at 12:24 am on April 17. As we celebrate the birthday of the powerful and immortal Shri Hanuman, we have curated HD pictures, greetings, WhatsApp messages, sayings, festive SMS and a variety of things below that you can download for free! Hanuman Jayanti 2022 Bhog: Favourite Food Offerings to Lord Hanuman That You Can Make for the Celebration.

Hanuman Jayanti 2022: Wishes, Images, Wallpapers, Quotes, Messages & Quotes for the Hindu Festival

In south Indian states like Tamil Nadu and Kerala, Hanuman Janmotsav is celebrated on the New Moon day in Margazhi month. Wherein the celebration continues for forty-one days, beginning on Chaitra Purnima and concluding on the tenth day during Krishna Paksha in Vaishaka. Whereas in Maharashtra, the festival is celebrated on the full moon day i.e. Purnima of the Hindu lunar month of Chaitra.

