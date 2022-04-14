Hanuman Jayanti is one of the most auspicious days that celebrates the birth of Lord Hanuman which falls on the day of Chaitra Poornima or the full moon in the month of Chaitra. Lord Hanuman was an ardent devotee of Lord Rama and is celebrated as one of the most loyal devouts and a true friend. The festival is celebrated on the 15th day of Shukla Paksha in the Hindu month of Chaitra (April-May) on the full moon day. Hanuman Jayanti 2022 Date, Significance, Puja Vidhi Dos and Don’ts: From Hanuman Chalisa to Mantras, Ways To Manifest Good Luck & Prosperity on This Day.

People perform holy Pujas at temples dedicated to Sree Hanuman or at home. Lord Hanuman is prayed to during the festival because people hope to be free of evil spirits. Lord Hanuman is also known as Pawanputra and Bajrangbali and his birthday is celebrated very grandly in many parts of the country a lot of offerings are made to his idol on Hanuman Jayanti which is known as Hanuman Jayanti Bhog and consists of all of his favourite foods. Here's a list of food items that are considered Lord Hanuman's favourite and are an essential part of the Bhog. Hanuman Jayanti 2022: Wishes, Images, Wallpapers, Quotes, Messages & Quotes for the Hindu Festival.

3 Favourite Food Items Offered To Lord Hanuman

1. Tamarind Rice

Tamarind rice is also known as Puliyogare or Pulihora is a simple south Indian saffron and tamarind rice recipe that is used as prasad. It is believed that this dish is one of many favourite food items of Lord Hanuman.

2. Sagoo Kheer

Sagoo or sabudana kheer is s sweet concoction of milk and tapioca balls that is kept overnight in water to give rise to it and is topped with dry fruits. Lord Hanuman is also believed to be an admirer of sweet treats, so this offering is pretty common on Hanuman Jayanti.

3. Jaggery Dry Fruits Ladoo

Another food delicacy is the ladoo made with jaggery, dry fruits, wheat flour and no added sugar. It is one of the essential items in a Hanuman Jayanti Bhog and there are variations of the jaggery ladoo made but adding dry fruits makes it more special.

Hanuman Jayanti is a very auspicious occasion for devotees of Lord Hanuman. Devotees practise fasting and chant Hanuman Chalisa and many other hymns on this holy day.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 14, 2022 12:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).