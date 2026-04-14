Donald Trump Slams Pope Leo XIV As ‘Weak on Crime and Terrible for Foreign Policy’, Claims ‘He Wouldn’t Be in Vatican Without Me’

India is celebrating the 136th birth anniversary of Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, widely known as Ambedkar Jayanti, today, April 14, 2026. Known globally as the chief architect of the Indian Constitution, Dr Ambedkar’s legacy as a social reformer, jurist and economist is being honored with nationwide tributes, floral offerings and digital campaigns emphasising equality and education. Are you looking for Ambedkar Jayanti 2026 wishes, messages, Dr BR Ambedkar's quotes and HD wallpapers to share on social media? LatestLY has everything for you below.

Happy Ambedkar Jayanti 2026: Greetings and Messages

Citizens and leaders are using digital platforms to spread Ambedkar Jayanti wishes and messages of "Equality Day". Popular greetings and messages circulating today include:

Let us honor the legacy of Babasaheb by promoting unity, dignity, and equal rights for every citizen. Happy Ambedkar Jayanti 2026!

May the teachings of Dr BR Ambedkar inspire us to use education as a tool for social change. Wishing you a meaningful Equality Day.

Happy Ambedkar Jayanti! Today, we celebrate the man who gave India its legal identity and the marginalized their voice.

On this 135th birth anniversary, let’s remember that education is the most powerful weapon for social change. Happy Ambedkar Jayanti!

Happy Ambedkar Jayanti 2026! Let us pledge to uphold the values of justice and equality enshrined in our Constitution.

Happy Equality Day 2026! Let us honor the man who gave us the framework of justice and the strength of the Constitution.

BR Ambedkar Quotes

"Cultivation of mind should be the ultimate aim of human existence." - Dr BR Ambedkar

"Be educated, be organised, and be agitated." Dr BR Ambedkar

"I like the religion that teaches liberty, equality, and fraternity." - Babasaheb Ambedkar

"Political tyranny is nothing compared to the social tyranny and a reformer who defies society is a more courageous man than a politician who defies Government." - Dr BR Ambedkar

"However good a Constitution may be, if those who are implementing it are not good, it will prove to be bad. However bad a Constitution may be, if those implementing it are good, it will prove to be good." - Dr Ambedkar

Dr BR Ambedkar Quotes

Dr Ambedkar Quotes (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Dr BR Ambedkar Quotes (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Happy Ambedkar Jayanti 2026 Wallpapers

Happy Ambedkar Jayanti 2026 Wallpaper (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Happy Ambedkar Jayanti 2026 HD Wallpaper (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Happy Ambedkar Jayanti 2026 Image (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Born on April 14, 1891, in Mhow, Madhya Pradesh, Dr Ambedkar overcame severe social and economic barriers to earn doctorates from Columbia University and the London School of Economics. Stock Market Holiday for Ambedkar Jayanti 2026: Will NSE and BSE Remain Open on April 14?

As India’s first Law Minister, he was instrumental in drafting a constitution that guarantees fundamental rights to all citizens, regardless of caste, creed, or gender. His conversion to Buddhism in 1956 remains a landmark event in India’s socio-religious history, inspiring millions to seek a path of equality and non-violence.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 14, 2026 06:03 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).