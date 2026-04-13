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Indian stock exchanges, including the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), will remain closed on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, on account of Ambedkar Jayanti. The closure comes as part of the official trading holiday calendar, resulting in another shortened trading week for investors.

The holiday follows a week in which markets were already shut for two sessions due to Good Friday and Mahavir Jayanti. With multiple non-trading days clustered together, market activity has been intermittently impacted in April. Bank Holiday for Ambedkar Jayanti 2026: Will Banks Remain Open on April 14?

Stock Market Holiday for Ambedkar Jayanti 2026: Trading Halt Across Equity Markets

Both NSE and BSE will remain fully closed for equity, equity derivatives, and currency derivatives segments on April 14. No trading or settlement activities will take place during the day. Investors are advised to plan trades accordingly, as normal market operations will resume on the next working day.

Commodity Market Timings

In the commodities segment, trading schedules will vary. The Multi Commodity Exchange of India will remain closed during the morning session but will reopen for trading in the evening session. However, the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange will remain shut for both morning and evening sessions on the occasion. Ambedkar Jayanti 2026: Date, History and Significance of Dr BR Ambedkar.

Market Holiday Calendar for 2026

A total of 16 stock market holidays have been scheduled for 2026, of which six have already been observed. Following Ambedkar Jayanti, the next market closures will fall on:

Maharashtra Day (May 1)

Eid al-Adha (May 28)

Later in the year, markets will remain shut for occasions such as Muharram, Ganesh Chaturthi, Gandhi Jayanti, Dussehra, Diwali Balipratipada, Guru Nanak Jayanti, and Christmas.

Weekend Holidays and Muhurat Trading

Some holidays in 2026 fall on weekends and will not impact trading. These include Maha Shivaratri and Eid al-Fitr earlier in the year, as well as Independence Day and Diwali later in 2026. Although Diwali falls on a Sunday this year, exchanges are expected to conduct the customary Muhurat Trading session on the occasion, as per tradition.

With multiple holidays in April, trading volumes may remain uneven, and investors could see reduced activity during the shortened weeks. Market participants are advised to track the holiday calendar closely to manage positions and settlement timelines.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 13, 2026 11:08 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).