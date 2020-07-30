Happy Eid al-Adha 2020 Images and Bakrid Mubarak HD Wallpapers For Free Download Online: The auspicious festival of Eid al-Adha 2020 is here, and it is time for all of us to indulge in the festive spirit. Eid ul-Adha also called Bakrid, and Eid Qurban will begin in the evening of July 30 and end in the evening of July 31. It is a significant observation for the Islamic community. Eid al-Adha honours the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim who sacrificed his son as an act of obedience to God’s command. Aside from the traditional celebration, people send across devotional messages and wishes to wish each other Bakrid Mubarak. As we observe the auspicious occasion, in this article, we bring you Happy Eid-al-Adha 2020 images and HD wallpapers that are free for download online. You can send the photos along with WhatsApp stickers, GIFs and greetings to be sent through Facebook, Instagram and other social media platforms wishing Bakrid Mubarak.

Bakrid celebration this year is different as compared to the previous years. Because of the pandemic, religious gatherings are prohibited, and people are urged to celebrate the festival in their home with families, maintaining social distancing. But that cannot take away the festive spirit. Celebrate Eid al-Adha 2020 with our latest collection of Bakrid 2020 images and HD wallpapers. Download the Bakrid Mubarak 2020 messages, wishes and photos to wish each other on the joyous festival along with WhatsApp stickers. Eid al-Adha 2020: Why Do Muslims Sacrifice Animals on Bakrid? Know Significance of Religious Act Linked to Prophet Abraham.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Teachings of Allah and His Prophet Be Your Companion Throughout Your Life. May This Eid ul-Adha Bring Peace, Prosperity, and Happiness to You and Your Family!

WhatsApp Message Reads: On This Auspicious Occasion Of Eid al-Adha, May Your Life Gets Filled With Happiness and May Your Journey Stays Blessed by Allah…Eid al-Adha 2020 Mubarak!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Eid ul-Adha Is an Eid of Sacrifice; And Commitment of Allah’s Orders. May Allah Bless Us With The Same in All Circles of Life! Bakrid Mubarak 2020

WhatsApp Message Reads: Aaj Se Amiri Garibi Ke Fasle Na Rahen, Har Insan Ek Duje Ko Apna Bhai Kahe, Aj Sob Kuch Bhool Ka Aa Gale Lag Ja, Mubarak Ho Tuje Yeh Eid al-Adha!

Send GIF With Message: Bakrid Mubarak to All My Family and Friends. May I Celebrate This Day With the People I Love and Seek Blessings of Allah for a Brighter Tomorrow

How to Download Eid al-Adha 2020 WhatsApp Stickers?

The Facebook-owned app, WhatsApp, has unveiled many stickers and images to make chat and events special. For Eid al-Adha 2020 WhatsApp stickers, Android phone users can visit the Play Store app or click HERE to get the latest collection of stickers. We hope that the above Eid al-Adha 2020 HD wallpapers and images will be useful to you while celebrating the joyous occasion of Bakrid.

