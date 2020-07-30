Bakrid, also known as Eid al-Adha, is a significant festival for the Islamic Community. The Festival of Sacrifice or Eid Qurban is the second of the two Islamic holidays celebrated worldwide each year and considered the holier of the two. On Bakrid celebration, devotees honour the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim who sacrificed his son as an act of obedience to God’s command. Bakrid 2020 in India will begin on the evening of July 30 and end on the evening of July 31. As we arrive at the auspicious occasion, you can mark the holiday by sharing Bakrid Mubarak 2020 wishes and HD images to your friends and family. Our latest collection of Eid al-Adha 2020 wishes, messages and photos are perfect for sending across through WhatsApp stickers, GIFs and Facebook greetings to observe Eid Qurban. When is Bakrid 2020? Eid al-Adha Date And Significance, Story, Food Preparations And Celebrations Related to The Muslim Festival.

Eid ul-Adha 2020 celebration will be different because of the pandemic. Religious gatherings are prohibited in many parts of the country in a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus that has infected people in millions. This year, Bakrid celebrations will be limited to indoors, and you can make the festival memorable by sharing wishes and images with your family and friends. Download Eid al-Adha 2020 wishes, images, Eid Qurban WhatsApp Stickers, greetings and GIFs to share along with Facebook, Instagram and other social media sites and wish Eid Mubarak. Eid al-Adha 2020: Why Do Muslims Sacrifice Animals on Bakrid? Know Significance of Religious Act Linked to Prophet Abraham.

Bakrid Mubarak 2020 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Eid ul-Adha Is an Eid of Sacrifice; And Commitment of Allah’s Orders. May Allah Bless Us With The Same in All Circles of Life! Bakrid Mubarak 2020

Bakrid Mubarak 2020 Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Eid al-Adha All Your Dreams Come True and May You Be Successful in Whatever You Do. Bakrid Mubarak 2020

Bakrid Mubarak Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Festival of Eid al-Adha Infuse Our Hearts With Positivity and Hope and Brighten Our Upcoming Year. Warm Wishes on Bakrid.

Bakrid Mubarak 2020 Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Allah Is Always There to Protect You and Your Loved Ones and Is Always There to Shower You With His Love and Blessings. Warm Wishes on Bakrid to You.

Bakrid 2020 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let There Be Happiness and Peace. Let There Be Smiles and Joys. Wishing Everyone a Blessed and Memorable Bakrid 2020

Eid al-Adha 2020 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Bakrid Mubarak to All My Family and Friends. May I Celebrate This Day With the People I Love and Seek Blessings of Allah for a Brighter Tomorrow

Send This GIF With Message: Wishing You a Cheerful and Spiritual Eid ul-Adha Mubarak. My Heartiest Regards Go to You and Your Family!

How to Download Eid al-Adha 20202 WhatsApp Stickers?

The Facebook-owned app, WhatsApp, has unveiled many stickers and images to make chat and events more special. For Eid al-Adha 2020 WhatsApp stickers, Android phone users can visit the Play Store app or click HERE to get the latest collection of stickers. We hope that the above Bakrid Mubarak 2020 wishes, images and messages will be useful to you while celebrating the holy festival of Eid al-Adha.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 30, 2020 09:49 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).