World Environment Day 2023 will be marked on June 5. This annual observance has been celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm by people across the world. It is known to be an opportunity for brands and people to address the challenges that they face in turning towards a sustainable life, trying their best to leave a better Earth for future generations and the need for each and every person to take steps in this direction actively. As we celebrate World Environment Day, people will share Happy World Environment Day 2023 wishes and messages, World Environment Day 2023 greetings, Happy World Environment Day images and wallpapers, and Happy World Environment Day 2023 WhatsApp stickers and Facebook pictures with family and friends.

World Environment Day 2023 will be celebrated around the theme #BeatPlasticPollution. Even as the world shifts away from the villainous plastic straws and more people understand the harm that single-use plastic has been causing, the problem of Plastic Pollution has continued to grow more than ever. And this is the reason that #BeatPlasticPollution aims to stir the conversation from what we already know to what more needs to be done to address the very grave issue of staggering plastic waste.

To mark World Environment Day, people worldwide are sure to organise special events - both offline and online - to create an open platform for conversations around all things environment. For World Environment Day 2023 celebrations, here are some Happy World Environment Day 2023 wishes and messages, World Environment Day 2023 greetings, Happy World Environment Day images and wallpapers, Happy World Environment Day 2023 WhatsApp stickers, and Facebook status pictures you can share online.

Happy Environment Day 2023 Messages & WED Greetings

World Environment Day Greetings (File Image)

Happy Environment Day 2023 Messages & WED Greetings

World Environment Day Quote (File Image)

Happy Environment Day 2023 Messages & WED Greetings

World Environment Day Wishes (File Image)

Happy Environment Day 2023 Messages & WED Greetings

World Environment Day | Representational Image (Photo Credits: File Image)

Happy Environment Day 2023 Messages & WED Greetings

World Environment Day | Representational Image (Photo Credits: File Image)

World Environment Day 2023 Quotes, Messages, Wishes To Share & Raise Awareness About the Environment

World Environment Day was first celebrated in 1973 and represents the primary United Nations outreach day supporting the environment. We hope that you do your bit to advocate for building a more sustainable life for future generations and addressing the very real and grave issues that stand in our way on World Environment Day 2023!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 05, 2023 08:12 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).