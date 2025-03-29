Gudi Padwa is a significant festival celebrated predominantly in Maharashtra and marks the beginning of the Hindu New Year according to the lunisolar calendar. It falls on the first day of Chaitra month and is observed with great enthusiasm. Gudi Padwa 2025 will be celebrated on Sunday, March 30. The festival is also known as Samvatsar Padvo in some regions and is considered an auspicious day for new beginnings. It is believed that Lord Brahma created the universe on this day, making it highly revered in Hindu culture. To celebrate the festival, we bring you Happy Gudi Padwa 2025 greetings, Marathi New Year wishes, HD images, messages, quotes and wallpapers that you can share during the festival.

One of the key traditions of Gudi Padwa is the hoisting of a Gudi, a decorated pole with a silk cloth, neem leaves, mango leaves, and an inverted silver or copper pot at the top. This Gudi is placed outside homes as a symbol of victory and prosperity. The festival is also associated with the legendary victory of Lord Rama over Ravana and the coronation of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. People clean their homes, decorate doorways with rangoli, and prepare special dishes like Puran Poli and Shrikhand. As you observe Gudi Padwa 2025, share these Happy Gudi Padwa 2025 greetings, Marathi New Year wishes, HD images, messages, quotes and wallpapers.

Happy Gudi Padwa Greetings

Gudi Padwa Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

Happy Gudi Padwa Greetings

Gudi Padwa Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

Happy Gudi Padwa Greetings

Gudi Padwa Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

Happy Gudi Padwa Greetings

Gudi Padwa Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

Happy Gudi Padwa Greetings

Gudi Padwa Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

Gudi Padwa is also a day for social gatherings and community events. Families come together to celebrate, exchange sweets, and wish each other prosperity for the new year. Many people also visit temples and offer prayers for a successful year ahead. Farmers, especially in rural Maharashtra, consider this day important as it marks the end of the Rabi crop season and the beginning of a new agricultural cycle. Beyond Maharashtra, Gudi Padwa is celebrated under different names across India, such as Ugadi in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. Though the names may vary, the essence of the festival remains the same—welcoming the new year with joy, positivity, and devotion. The festival reflects India’s rich cultural heritage and emphasizes the importance of renewal and progress.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 29, 2025 12:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).