Gudi Padwa 2025 will be observed on Sunday, 30 March. Also known as Gudhi Padva, it is a traditional Hindu festival celebrated as the New Year in the Indian states of Maharashtra and Goa. Observed on the first day of the Chaitra month in the Hindu lunar calendar (March-April), it signifies the arrival of spring and the beginning of the harvest season. The day is considered highly auspicious, symbolising prosperity, renewal, and the victory of good over evil. To celebrate the Marathi New Year, share these Gudi Padwa 2025 wishes, WhatsApp messages, greetings, quotes and wallpapers with your friends and family.

The festival of Gudi Padwa is marked by the raising of the “Gudi,” a decorated pole adorned with a bright silk cloth, neem leaves, mango leaves, and a garland of flowers. At the top of the Gudi, a kalash (copper or silver pot) is placed, symbolizing victory and happiness. This Gudi is hoisted outside homes or on terraces, facing the sky, as it is believed to ward off negative energies and bring prosperity. As you celebrate Gudi Padwa 2025, share these Gudi Padwa 2025 wishes, WhatsApp messages, greetings, quotes and wallpapers.

Gudi Padwa Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Gudi Padwa Marks the End of Harsh Winters and the Start of Spring. May the Beauty of Spring and Blossom Find a Way Into Your Life As Well.

Gudi Padwa Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Gudi Padwa to You and Your Family. May Your Year Be Filled With Love and Prosperity.

Gudi Padwa Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Almighty Bless You With Countless Joys, Health, Prosperity, Wealth and Happiness This Season. Happy Gudi Padwa!

Gudi Padwa Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On This Auspicious Occasion of Gudi Padwa, I Wish You All the Happiness, Love and Success in Life! Keep Smiling and Celebrating. Happy Gudi Padwa!

Gudi Padwa Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Auspicious Occasion of Gudi Padwa Bring You Countless Joy, Prosperity, Wealth and Good Health to You and Your Family! Stay Blessed!

Families celebrate Gudi Padwa by cleaning and decorating their homes with rangoli and flowers. Special traditional dishes like “puran poli,” “shrikhand,” and “poha” are prepared to mark the occasion. The festival is also an opportunity for people to buy new clothes and begin new ventures, as it is considered an auspicious time for new beginnings. Gudi Padwa is deeply rooted in cultural and historical significance. It commemorates the legendary victory of King Shalivahana and is also linked to the mythical day when Lord Brahma created the universe. For devotees, the festival is not only a celebration of joy and prosperity but also a time to express gratitude for nature’s blessings and to welcome new possibilities with hope and optimism. Wishing everyone Happy Gudi Padwa 2025!

