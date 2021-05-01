Gujarat Day 2021 Wallpapers: May 1 in India is celebrated as Labour Day. It is also celebrated as the foundation day for both Gujarat and Maharashtra. Gujarat Day, like every year, will be observed on May 2, this year as well. There are a lot of people who believe in celebrating the occasion of Gujarat New Day splendidly. There’s a lot to find out when it comes to the observance of Gujarat Day. People convey their festive regards by sharing popular Gujarat Day 2021 images and wallpapers with their loved ones. If you are looking for the most popular Gujarat Day 2021 HD pictures, then look no further, as have it covered it all here. Why Is 'Maharashtra Day' and 'Gujarat Day' Celebrated on May 1 Which Also Commemorates May Day? Everything You Need to Know.

Both (current) Gujarat and Maharashtra, were earlier parts of the grand-state of The Bombay Sate. On this date, i.e. May 1, 1960, the Bombay State was divided into two states, i.e. Maharashtra and Gujarat. To commemorate the historic occasion, people can share the most amazing Gujarat Day 2021 images and wallpapers through popular social messaging platforms like WhatsApp, Telegram, Signal, Instagram, Snapchat, Hike etc.

The top trends on social media are "Happy Gujarat Day 2021", "Gujarat Day 2021", "Gujarat Day 2021 Images", etc.





However, with lockdown measures and subsequent strict restrictions in place, the celebrations of Gujarat Day would not be as extravagant.

Happy Gujarat Day 2021 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Salutations to Mother Gujarat on the Occasion of Gujarat Day. Jay Jay Garvi Gujarat.

Happy Gujarat Day 2021 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On Gujarat Day, I Hope and Pray to See the State Attain Greater Success. Happy Gujarat Day 2021.

Happy Gujarat Day 2021 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Gujarat Thrives, Prospers, and Climbs the Ladder of Progress. Wish You a Happy Gujarat Day 2021.

Happy Gujarat Day 2021 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On This Occasion, I Pray That We Take Our Majestic State of Gujarat to Greater Heights This Year. Happy Gujarat Day 2021!

The people from different tribes and communities come forward as a single entity when it comes to the celebrations of Gujarat Day. There are speeches made by politicians, grandeur festivities, fireworks, community gatherings, etc. which mark the festivities of Gujarat Day. Well, there’s a lot to find out when it comes to the observance of Gujarat Day 2021 – its date, significance, and more.

As May 1 nears, we wish you and your family members a very "Happy Gujarat Day 2021".

