May 1 is supremely special for the Indian states of Maharashtra and Gujarat do you know why? It is because the establishment day of both these states is celebrated on May 1. It has been 58 years since the two states were established. At the time of India's independence, these two states were part of Bombay State. In Maharashtra, this day is known as Maharashtra Day, while in Gujarat it is also known as Gujarat Day. Earlier, Maharashtra and Gujarat did not exist separately. Both were part of a state Bombay. At that time, a number of people speaking the Marathi and Gujarati languages lived together in the Bombay region. Later, there was a demand for a separate state based on this language. Gujaratis wanted their own separate state while Marathi also started demanding a separate state. That's when Gujarat was formed which has the vast Arabian Sea as its geographical boundary and is bordered by the Sindh province of Pakistan to the west, Rajasthan to the north, Maharashtra to the south, Union Territories like Daman, Diu and Dadra and Madhya Pradesh to the east. The capital of Gujarat is Gandhinagar and Ahmedabad is one of the main city. Why Is 'Maharashtra Day' and 'Gujarat Day' Celebrated on May 1 Which Also Commemorates May Day? Everything You Need to Know.

The idea of ​​the formation of Gujarat was first put before the country in a magazine called Kumar in 1928. Writer and freedom fighter KM Munshi first proposed the idea of ​​the formation of Maha Gujarat. The first proposal for its formation was made at the Gujarat Sahitya Sabha held in Karachi in 1937. The map of Gujarat was also first published in this magazine with a poem by Devashavji Parmar. Gujarat used to be a major commercial centre under British rule. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also belongs to Gujarat which has a population of 6.03 crores and an area of ​​1.96 lakh sq km. Gujarat is also called the "Jewel of the West" and there are many types of museums, forts, sanctuaries, temples and many interesting places which are no less than a feast for tourists.

There is a deep historical aspect to this place and for this reason, there are many special places worth visiting, such as Hriday Kunj, the abode of Mahatma Gandhi, Lothal or remnants of Indus Valley Civilization, Kirti Temple or the birthplace of Mahatma Gandhi, the famous Hatkeshwar Temple of Badnagar And Dhaulavariya etc. Gujarat Foundation Day is considered very important for all Gujarati speakers living in Gujarat and many colourful and cultural events are organized to celebrate this day. At the same time, people wish each other a happy Gujarat Day on May 1. You too can wish you Happy Gujarat Day with these great WhatsApp stickers, GIF images, photo SMS, Facebook greetings and wallpapers.

Both Maharashtra and Gujarat celebrate their founding day with pomp and enthusiasm. Special cultural programs are organized by the state government. Maharashtra government organizes a parade in the historic Shivaji Park. Not only this, the Chief Minister of the state visit 'Hutatnama Chowk' and pay homage to those who sacrificed their lives for the establishment of the state of Maharashtra.

