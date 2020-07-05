Happy Guru Purnima 2020! The annual celebration of the birth of Ved Vyasa is celebrated today. It is also known as Vyasa Purnima and gurus are shown special respect on this day. The day is all about the importance of gurus, aka teachers. Guru Purnima is celebrated every year in the Hindu month of Ashadha which according to the gregorian calendar falls on July 5. Celebrated isn't just celebrated by Hindus in India, Nepal and Bhutan but also by Jains and Buddhists. In today's day and age people celebrate the day with their teachers often give them gifts, flowers and sweets. However, you can send them Guru Purnima Images and wishes, given we are amid a pandemic and you will not be able to see them.

Guru Purnima is the day to honour the great contributions of Guru, which in Sanskrit means the one who dispels the darkness and takes towards the light. Guru Purnima also marks the birth anniversary of Sage Vyas or Veda Vyasa, the author of Hindu epic, Mahabharata. This is why the day is also known as Vyasa Purnima. However, if you are looking for creative ways to wish your gurus today, we bring you a list of Guru Purnima Images, Guru Purnima wishes, Guru Purnima greetings, Guru Purnima messages in Hindi, Guru Purnima wallpapers, Guru Purnima WhatsApp messages, Guru Purnima Facebook photos, Guru Purnima SMS, and more for free download online

Not just for Hindus but the day is very important for people who believe in Buddhism. It is said that Lord Buddha delivered his first sermon on this very day. But since an important ritual is to wish their teachers and gurus on the day and seek their blessings, we bring to you Guru Purnima Quotes, Guru Purnima Wishes Shayari, Guru Purnima Messages in Hindi, Guru Purnima Messages, Wallpapers, Guru Purnima Images, Guru Purnima Wallpaper Download, Guru Purnima Wishes in Hindi, Guru Purnima Messages for Teachers and more.

Happy Guru Purnima (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Be grateful to the one who made you to meet yourself.

Guru Purnima messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: You were a light for me in the dark, You were an inspiration and an aspiration, Support me always, I will succeed in all ways. Happy Guru Purnima.

Guru Purnima Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye (File Image)

Message Reads: Guru hota hai sabse Mahan, jo data hai sabko gyan, aao is guru purnima par Karen guru ko pranam. Guru purnima ki shubkamnaye

Guru Purnima 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Happy Guru Purnima

Guru Purnima 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Happy Guru Purnima 2020

Happy Guru Purnima, once again. While we may be in a pandemic situation and you may not be able to meet your teachers today, you can surely send across these messages to express your gratitude. Also, your parents are your first teachers do not forget to wish them.

