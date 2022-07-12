Guru Purnima 2022 will be observed on Wednesday, July 13. According to the Hindu calendar, it falls on the full moon day of the Ashadha month. As you celebrate Guru Purnima 2022, we at LatestLY have curated Guru Purnima images, Happy Guru Purnima 2022 greetings, Vyasa Purnima wallpapers, Guru Purnima messages and Guru Purnima photos that you can download and send to one and all as greetings for the auspicious day. Guru Purnima 2022 Date and Time in India: Know Tithi, Customs and Significance of Celebrating the Birth Anniversary of Great Saint Veda Vyasa.

Traditionally, Guru Purnima is celebrated by Buddhists in honour of Buddha, who gave his first sermon on this day at Sarnath, Uttar Pradesh. In Hinduism, it is common to all spiritual traditions where it is an expression of gratitude towards the teacher by their disciple.

Mahatma Gandhi revived the festival of Guru Purnima to pay tribute to his spiritual guru Shrimad Rajchandra. It is also known as Vyasa Purnima as it marks the birth anniversary of Veda Vyasa, the author of the epic Mahabharata. People send messages to all their teachers and gurus on the festival day to thank and appreciate them. Here are HD images and wallpapers you can download and send to all your respected teachers and gurus as greetings for Guru Purnima 2022.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Stick to the Way You Are Now, Follow the Paths Shown by Your Guru, and the Shine Will Definitely Come to You. Happy Guru Purnima.

WhatsApp Message Reads: You Are the Inspiration Who Made Me Win With a Spirit. It Wouldn’t Have Been Achievable Without You, Happy Guru Purnima!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Every Person in the World Teaches You Something, Either Good Bad or Worse. Heartfelt Gratitude for All the Teachings and Lessons. Happy Guru Purnima.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Guru Purnima 2022. On the Birth Anniversary of Veda Vyasa, Let Us Pay Tribute to All The People Who Have Taught Us The Meaning of Our Lives.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Guru Brahma Gurur Vishnu, Guru Devo Maheshwaraha, Guru Saakshat Para Brahma, Tasmai Sree Gurave Namaha. Happy Guru Purnima!

Guru Purnima is majorly celebrated in India, Nepal and Bhutan by Hindus, Jains and Buddhists. The mantra mainly used on this day is "Guru Brahma Guru Vishnu Guru Devo Maheshwara, Guru Sakshat Parabrahma Tasmai Shri Gurave Namah." It means that "guru is the creator, guru is the protector, and guru solely is the destroyer of evil. Guru is the supreme god, so I bow upon him and pay my respects." Wishing everyone Happy Guru Purnima 2022!

